“Of course, the number of events like this that go unmarked that we know nothing about is countless. Why we wrote this book: we thought it was absolutely important for the public to understand that Black women and girls are also victims of anti-Black police violence,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.

As UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz details in her intensively researched new book “Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable,” there are barriers — whether erected by the Supreme Court or by state and local governments — that “in isolation, would limit the deterrent and compensatory power of civil rights suits against law enforcement,” and that, “[i]n combination, […] have made the police all but untouchable.”

UCLA law professor Jerry Kang, an expert in the study of institutional racism and implicit bias, says Americans like Lee shouldn’t be surprised that the pendulum appears to be swinging toward the attitudes of the past, at least for some. The South Korea-born Kang, 55, is the university’s founding vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion. He says that after decades of civil rights gains — for people of color, women and the LGBTQ+ community — many Americans are uncomfortable with the swiftness of social change.

Researchers writing in the journal Communications Earth & Environment say they’ve come up with an even better way to use AI for landslide predictions … “Similar to how autopsies are required to determine the cause of death, identifying the exact trigger for a landslide will always require field measurements and historical records of soil, hydrologic and climate conditions, such as rainfall amount and intensity, which can be hard to obtain in remote places like the Himalayas,” Seulgi Moon, an associate professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences at UCLA and one of the study’s co-authors, said in a news release.

“This is about getting the incentives right for a new technological era,” said Dr. [Ryan] Abbott, who is also a physician and teaches at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Rapidly advancing AI, [Abbott] contends, is very different from a traditional tool used in inventions — say, a pencil or a microscope. Generative AI is also a new breed of computer program. It is not confined to doing things it is specifically programmed to do, he said, but produces unscripted results, as if creatively “stepping into the shoes of a person.”

Kelly Turner, a professor of urban planning and geography at UCLA and an associate director at the Luskin Center for Innovation, which focuses on environmental policy and planning research, says heat-vulnerable populations include children and seniors. “I think about the sensitive populations who lack the resources or capacity to adapt when it gets really hot. But I also think about people who are spending a lot of their time in settings where they’re exposed to too much heat. So that could be something like taking public transportation and being at a bus stop with no shelter,” she said.

CDC data shows that heat-related emergency department visits have more than doubled nationwide in the last four weeks as temperatures increase. In Los Angeles County, emergency room visits are expected to jump. Data from UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health shows we could see more than 1,500 more emergency room visits per day during this upcoming heat wave. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman was interviewed by NPR’s ‘Morning Edition.’)

At UCLA’s Semel Institute, Bita Golban-Moghaddam is getting ready for a treatment called transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS. “It sounds like science fiction. It feels like science fiction, but it is reality,” said Dr. Aaron Slan, psychiatrist at UCLA’s TMS Clinical and Research Service, one of the largest providers of TMS in the country. He says they use an electromagnet to deliver gentle pulses to a specific part of the patient’s brain. “We typically treat at an area called the left torso lateral pre-frontal cortex, which is approximately right here on the brain,” Slan said, pointing to the specific area.

Dermatologist Dr. Caroline Opene is often asked if certain types of sun blocks are better for people with darker skin. Not necessarily, says the director of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Skin of Color clinic. “In general, the best sunscreen is the one you put on consistently,” Opene said in a UCLA Health news release.

UCLA’s new Rancho Palos Verdes campus finally has a name. The former Marymount California University campus has been named UCLA South Bay, Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor Barbara Ferraro said this week. While it’s unclear when the site could begin offering classes, banners boasting the new name have been put up around the campus. UCLA officially bought the 55-year-old campus in January for $80 million after announcing plans to do so about a month after financial trouble forced MCU to shutter in August.

“In the wake of Covid and ever-worsening US-China relations, climate change promises to be an area where productive collaboration can benefit our two countries and the rest of the world,” said Alex Wang, a professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles and an expert on Chinese climate policy. “Each country now has major programs in place to invest in and promote decarbonization, but neither side is moving quickly enough,” he added.

The Ripple decision stalls the momentum the agency built in the preceding months. But it will also likely incentivize the SEC to “double down” on its position on what constitutes an investment contract before other court venues, said UCLA law professor James Park. “The lawyers are going to make more money because the SEC will continue litigating,” Park said. “I imagine [the agency] will get the resources to keep up with these large defense firms, given how important this issue is to the SEC.”

When it comes to friendship, closeness matters. Emotional closeness, sure, but also — whether we like it or not — physical proximity. … “We are more likely to spend time with friends that we can easily access,” says Elizabeth Laugeson, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Based on the study, it would make sense to avoid starting an IVF cycle in someone who has a known infection and to be extra diligent during a stimulation to avoid getting exposed to an infection, said Dr. Lindsay Kroener, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at University of California, Los Angeles Health. “It is important to note that this study does not look at clinical outcomes such as pregnancy rates or live birth rates from embryos transferred from these cycles,” said Kroener, who wasn’t involved in the study.

“I have reservations that Conception has indeed achieved a follicle,” says Amander Clark, who is working on IVG at the University of California, Los Angeles. Clark helped organize an April workshop at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C., where Krisiloff described the company’s work. “The conclusion was based on two biomarkers, one for the follicle cells and one for the oocyte. I would need to see more evidence than this,” Clark says.

“It seems the research is at the initial stage and is projected to conduct a clinical trial in the extreme cases of [lacking all teeth due to] congenital disease,” Takahiro Ogawa, D.D.S., PhD, told Fox News Digital. Ogawa, who was not involved in the research, is a professor and interim primary investigator at the Weintraub Center for Reconstructive Biotechnology at UCLA School of Dentistry in Los Angeles.

Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written extensively about California, estimated that about 20 percent of the local economy could be hit, in part because the industry generates so much revenue and has so many highly compensated local employees.

The AMPTP seemed to have been counting on being able to squeeze the WGA on its own, said Howard Suber, professor emeritus for the UCLA School of Film, Theater and Television. “The guild strategy, the worker strategy, is very much leaning on each other in solidarity to create a broader sense that this is not a fight between writers and studios,” said the writer. (Also: UCLA’s Jonathan Kuntz was interviewed by LAist KPCC-FM’s ‘Press Play’ approx. 9:10 mark).

There is always the hope of a policy with no losers, or at least no losers we like. But no policy at the scale and speed of decarbonization can fulfill those hopes. In their paper “The Greens’ Dilemma,” J.B. Ruhl and James Salzman, professors of environmental law at Vanderbilt UCLA, put this vividly.

Two national surveys of LGBTQ people ages 18 to 60 found that 11% of them identified as nonbinary, according to a June 2021 report from the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA School of Law.