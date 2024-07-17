UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

This gift is the single largest donation the department and the UCLA Social Sciences Division have received. The Southern California business leader and his wife, fellow UCLA alum Renee Luskin, have given close to $200 million to their alma mater over the years. The history department will be renamed in their honor. (UCLA’s David Myers was quoted. Also: City News Service, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, KABC-TV and KNX-FM.)

While people can acclimatize to some of these conditions, the persistent misconception that certain racial groups can better tolerate heat is entirely untrue, said Bharat Jayram Venkat, professor and founding director of the UCLA Heat Lab.

“Having additional evidence of a cave extending from the floor of Mare Tranquillitatis Pit is really exciting,” said Tyler Horvath, a doctoral student of planetary science at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was the lead author of the 2022 study, in an email.

Psychiatrist Helen Lavretsky, who specializes in geriatric mental health and teaches at UCLA, says it’s common to avoid such discussions out of fear of death or not wanting to appear controlling. But she says there is a way to handle the conversation tactfully, primarily by emphasizing that you’re interested in knowing — and respecting — your parents’ wishes and preferences regarding their personal belongings.

In TCM, these pathways, known as meridians, are believed to channel qi, or life energy, throughout the body, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ko, an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine and medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative.

Investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have uncovered new details about the role of a protein called interferon regulatory factor (IRF1) in cancer progression and treatment response, offering new insight that can potentially help improve the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy. (UCLA’s Dr. Philip Scumpia and Dr. Prabhat Purbey were quoted. Also: Scienmag.)