War on California gun laws revs up | Los Angeles Times

“That was clearly one of the goals of the justices in the majority: to shake up 2nd Amendment law and lead to the reconsideration of laws that had previously been upheld,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who focuses on 2nd Amendment law. Eugene Volokh, also a UCLA professor who studies the 2nd Amendment, said the Bruen decision was most impactful in that it removed a long-standing “balancing test” that courts have used to assess gun laws for years: whether a law’s burden on law-abiding gun owners is outweighed by the public interest. “That test is no longer part of the argument,” Volokh said.

Demand for monkeypox vaccine exceeds supply | New York Times

“Our window of opportunity to control it is rapidly closing,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist and monkeypox expert at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There are probably a lot more cases out there than we’re aware of.” (Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by CNN and NPR’s “Science Friday.”)

UCLA creates tool to help SoCal stay cool | KNBC-TV

UCLA has created a new tool to find out which communities suffer the most from heatwaves like the one we’re about to enter … “We want to show where the damage is actually being done,” said UCLA David Eisenman. (Also: KCBS-TV.)

Former ‘bracero’ farmworker recalls abuse, exploitation | Los Angeles Times

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, director of the Center for Mexican Studies at UCLA, says the H-2A visa program, created by the U.S. government for temporary agricultural workers in 1992, takes advantage of workers by tying them to a single employer or recruiter, just as the bracero program did. Employers do not have to pay Social Security or unemployment taxes to more than 200,000 farmworkers, as they are required to do for domestic workers.

Clarence Thomas, Jan. 6 and Supreme Court ethics | NBC News

(Commentary by UCLA’s Scott Cummings) As the Roe decision ricochets through America, further eroding the idea that we live under the rule of law and not raw politics, we must also ask a more fundamental question: Can the U.S. Supreme Court do anything to pull back from the brink of a full-on slide into pure partisanship?

Pregnancy and period tracking apps | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Yalda Afshar, a maternal fetal medicine physician at UCLA Health, said that although she doesn’t endorse a specific period tracking app, she sees them as one tool in the broader kit of fertility awareness. “It’s not a perfect science,” she said of apps. “But it does empower you to make a decision that’s right for you.”

High levels of COVID throughout U.S. | Wall Street Journal

But those figures are deceptive, according to Shira Shafir, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, because fewer cases are being reported now as people take Covid tests at home. “The message has to be, number 1, we are clearly in a surge,” said Dr. Shafir. “Number 2, you can absolutely get reinfected even if you were infected within the last 90 days because of this transition we are seeing in the subvariants.”

How the Supreme Court recalibrated the abortion debate | CNN

Islamic scholars, for instance, took a more liberal stance in premodern times, said UCLA law professor Khaled Abou El Fadl, an Islamic jurist who holds a doctorate in Islamic law from Princeton University. There was a time when women so often miscarried in the first trimester that some jurists didn’t regard the fetus as a full human being, while others debated when the soul enters the fetus — somewhere between 40 and 120 days, the professor said. Still, there were some conservative-minded jurists who felt the “potentiality of life” should always be protected, he said.

What would recession do to Bay Area home prices? | San Francisco Chronicle

Here’s why: When the Fed raises interest rates to cool inflation, buyers back off. As prices fall, homeowners who don’t have to sell take their homes off the market. “Sales volume drops dramatically, but prices move ever so slowly,” said Edward Leamer, an economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Could federal lands be a loophole for abortion access? | USA Today

Cary Franklin, director of the University of California Los Angeles’ reproductive health, law and policy center, told USA TODAY that whether providers and patients could be protected from state prosecution after traveling to and from federal land to receive abortion services is unknown. “A lot of these people, if they’re not going to live on the federal land, they’ll live in the state, and as soon as they exit the federal land, the state arrests them,” Franklin said. “It’s not clear that the state can’t do that.”

California looks to restrict how people can carry guns | San Francisco Chronicle

In addition to a person’s criminal record and mental health, Bonta said, a law enforcement office could consider evidence of “trustworthiness, diligence, reliability, respect for the law, integrity, candor ... respect for the rights of others, absence of hatred and racism” … UCLA Law Professor Eugene Volokh agreed that criteria such as “absence of hatred and racism” would be found to violate freedom of speech. “The government can’t restrict ordinary citizens’ actions — much less their constitutionally protected actions — based on the viewpoints that they express,” he said in an online essay.

Bulletproof shelters as protection against school shootings | Guardian

But Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs and School of Education and Information Studies, says there’s a lack of evidence to support measures like these that make schools more fortress-like. For one thing, he says, many “hardening” responses assume the intruder is coming from the outside, when many attackers are current or former students who will be aware of the school’s deterrents and may be able to circumvent them.

Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of cognitive issues | Healthline

According to Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author of Recipe for Survival, the cognitive benefits of the Mediterranean diet have to do with the diet’s anti-inflammatory effects. Research has shown that inflammation is closely associated with chronic diseases … “There are a lot of nutrition and epidemiological studies that indicate that healthy diets — such as the Mediterranean diet — lower inflammation,” Hunnes said.

UCLA launches Safeguarding Democracy Project | MSNBC

“We put together a group of people from across the political spectrum, from across different academic disciplines — and practicing lawyers and others. If you put them in a room to discuss substantive issues, like immigration or taxes, they probably wouldn’t agree. But they all agree on the need for free and fair elections in the United States,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen (Hasen is interviewed.)

Colors in Webb Telescope photos are fake | Slate

That’s because the JWST images aren’t your standard photographs. They’re the product of some nifty processing … For objects that are really far away, the light they emit gets stretched out, going from visible to infrared, a phenomenon called redshifting, Alice Shapley, an astronomy professor at UCLA explained to me. This happens because the universe is expanding.

How will Roe decision affect next generation of ob-gyns? | Guardian

“It’s going to change the way that medicine is practiced,” said Kavita Vinekar, assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and coauthor of a study on how restricting abortion affects medical training. Instead of offering care based on “clinical decision-making, sound evidence, and the body of knowledge that we have in medicine, we’re going to be forced to function in an environment that’s really wrought with confusion and fear.”

Is a faint line on a rapid COVID test positive? | NBC’s “Today”

At its most literal level, the positive line on an at-home rapid test “is showing the presence of targeted viral proteins,” Omai Garner, Ph.D., associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told TODAY.

Google Maps has a handy way to check air quality | Well + Good

Breath is the fuel our lungs and heart (aka cardiorespiratory system) use to power our muscles when we exercise, which is why we want to make sure that fuel isn’t dirty when we’re gulping it down during a workout. This is especially true because, when we work out, we’re breathing in five or six times more oxygen than we do when we’re at rest, explains Russell Buhr, MD, PhD, a pulmonologist at UCLA Health.

Using comedy to push for abortion rights | New York Times

“For a lot of these folks, in the only clinic in their state, they feel really isolated,” said Amy Elizabeth Alterman, an abortion scholar, ethnographer and public health researcher at U.C.L.A. Out of safety concerns or for social reasons, “many abortion providers don’t tell friends and family what they do.”

The latest on COVID | KTLA-TV

“We have been rapidly increasing in terms of hospitalization rates. And so now we’re over that 10 per 100,000 hospitalizations, so that puts us in the high zone. If we stay there for two weeks, which we anticipate we will … that’s when we’re going to see a mask mandate return,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN.)