UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We can think of it in two ways. One is the economic situation that people are so familiar with. The high cost of housing and living in general in California is really pressurizing workers in many different industries. And of course, wages have not kept up with inflation and particularly, this last little bit of inflation,” said UCLA’s Tobias Higbie.

“Cool pavements work by having surfaces not absorb quite so much of that sun energy, and reflecting it back more quickly,” says UCLA Urban Planning and Geography Professor Kelly Turner, who has studied the program. Darker colors absorb more of the sun’s heat, and lighter colors are better at reflecting it.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) If you support sustainable investing, should you invest in firms that disclose their carbon emissions? Many companies have voluntarily disclosed their carbon emissions in recent years. They aren’t required to — at least not yet — but disclosure can be an effective strategy to attract investors committed to sustainable investing. But are companies that choose to disclose their emissions necessarily greener than those that do not?

Exercise may or may not help you lose weight for good | The Conversation

(Column by UCLA’s Donald Lamkin) The global fitness industry will generate over [$80 billion USD] in revenue in 2023, estimates suggest. And why not, given the many excellent reasons to exercise? Better cardiovascular health, lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, stronger immune system – the list goes on.

“It’s important to compare kids with concussion against a group of similar kids,” said Talin Babikian, a clinical neuropsychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine. That’s a strength of the latest study, according to Babikian, who wrote a commentary published with the findings. She said that health care providers experienced in managing concussion already know, through that experience, that most kids with a single, uncomplicated concussion do fine.

None of this surprises Daniel Eisenberg, professor of health policy of management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and principal investigator of the Healthy Minds Network for research on adolescent and young adult mental health. Rather, he says, the survey results are “consistent with the idea that stress and mental health are closely connected to the academic life of students.”

“We don’t know what the ultimate outcome of this quiet little revolution that’s happening in the federal courts will be, but what we’re seeing right now is very active litigation, and the challengers are winning,” said Adam Winkler, a professor of constitutional law at UCLA School of Law.

A 2021 University of California study found that service referrals made by outreach workers, such as ambassadors or other aid workers, were more effective at steering homeless people into shelters or treatment programs than referrals made by police officers. Jacob Wasserman, a UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies research project manager who co-authored the study, said familiarity, follow-up and a person’s level of interest in outreach work might also play a role.

Back in the day, what Lew said, went. “When Lew said it was time to go back to work it was like the ending of the film ‘On the Waterfront,’” said Howard Suber, professor emeritus for the UCLA School of Film, Theater and Television. “Mr. Big in his fancy suit shows up at the docks and says, ‘All right, go back to work’ and everybody goes back to work. There’s no such person [now].”

However, that number was widely seen as an underestimate because the government narrowed the criteria for classifying deaths caused by Covid-19 late last year. An estimate in January by Zuo-Feng Zhang, chair of the department of epidemiology at the Fielding School of Public Health at University of California, Los Angeles, put the number of deaths at about 900,000 in those five weeks.