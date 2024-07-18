UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The University of California at Los Angeles has announced a record $25 million gift commitment for its department of history. The gift, the largest-ever single donation to the department and to the UCLA College Division of Social Sciences, was made by Meyer Luskin and his wife, Renee. In recognition of the historic pledge, the university will name the department of history in their honor. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was quoted.)

A study on disparities revealed that Black people in California experiencing unstable housing are more likely to struggle with mental health at a higher rate, stated a report by the [UCLA Center for Health Policy Research]. The report details problems associated with housing insecurity and related mental health challenges, stating that 45% of people with unstable housing experienced psychological distress including depression and anxiety.

No significant risk of birth defects tied to COVID vaccine | ABC News

(Article by UCLA’s Dr. Jade March) Babies born to women who received a COVID-19 vaccine in their first trimester did not have a significant increased risk of birth defects, a new study found.

While doctors are seeing far fewer hospitalizations for covid, “older individuals remain at the highest risk” and “still can get quite ill,” Tara Vijayan, an infectious diseases specialist at UCLA Health, wrote in an email, noting that taking antivirals early and getting vaccinated can mitigate that risk.

How candidates get on the Nov. 5 ballot | Southern California News Group

Richard Hasen, a professor at UCLA School of Law and the director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, said late changes to ballots could be a legal issue. “It gets much dicier once the nomination has been transmitted and there’s the potential for litigation to try to make a change,” he said.

“There’s no indication this would happen politically, and if it did it seems just about certain that if Ohio tried to do so a court would order Biden’s name on the ballot,” Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote Tuesday on the Election Law Blog. “This instead seems to be a political move to rush Biden’s nomination through amidst calls from some Democrats to replace him on the ticket.”

These structural changes and shrinkage vary from person to person, said David Reuben, M.D., a professor of medicine and chief of geriatrics at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “How much it contributes to decline is variable.”

And nearly half of all U.S. prisons are situated downstream from water sources likely contaminated with so-called forever chemicals, putting nearly a million incarcerated people at risk of long-term negative health effects, a UCLA researcher said in a study this year.

The term ‘Disney adult’ is often associated with an allegiance to a corporation or a refusal to grow up. But maybe the young at heart know something the rest of us don’t? … “It’s about sparking youthfulness. I don’t mean age by that. I mean a sense of creativity,” said UCLA’s Drea Letamendi.