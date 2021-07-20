UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Does county’s new mask mandate make sense? | Los Angeles Times

“Hopefully, this will be the wake-up call for those who are still vaccine-hesitant to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. While he’s not concerned about the pandemic surging to the same kind of devastation seen half a year ago, he is “concerned about the trajectory and the speed of the doubling of new cases.” (Kim-Farley is quoted in an additional Los Angeles Times article and the Daily Breeze.)

L.A. bemoans new mask mandate | NBC News

“We’ve spent this entire pandemic chasing the virus,” said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health. “We need to get in front of it.” Rimoin, who is leading studies on vaccine hesitancy among health care workers and first responders in Los Angeles, said people need to be ready for changing guidelines as researchers continue to study Covid. (Rimoin is also interviewed by KNBC-TV, and UCLA’s Kristen Choi is interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” — approx. 21:15 mark).

Opera singers teach COVID patients to breathe again | CNN

Covid-19 shoved Jeff Sweat into a medical coma for three weeks last winter, face down on a ventilator, on death’s trap door. “I took care of him when he was literally near death,” said Dr. Nida Qadir, a pulmonologist and co-director of the Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Medical Center. “He has no memory of meeting me.” But now the pair are well acquainted — the lung specialist and the 49-year-old married father with three teenagers — as he sings his way to recovery in a unique therapy program at UCLA.

Monkeypox case discovered in Texas | New York Times

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the U.C.L.A. Fielding School of Public Health, said that monkeypox was not as transmissible as coronavirus or influenza. “This should serve as a reminder that infectious diseases are spilling from animals to humans regularly and that Covid is not the only infectious disease of zoonotic origin that we may worry about in the future.”

Why wildfires are intensifying | New York Times

Wildfire experts see the signature of climate change in the dryness, high heat and longer fire season that have made these fires more extreme. “We wouldn’t be seeing this giant ramp up in fire activity as fast as it is happening without climate change,” said Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA. “There’s just no way.” (Williams is also interviewed by “CBS Sunday Morning.”)

YouTube channel aims to preserve Chicago TV shows | Chicago Tribune

“Broadcast is a machine that needs to be fed,” said Mark Quigley, John H. Mitchell television curator at the University of California Los Angeles Film and Television Archive. “A station’s main concern was to get the news on the air. Preservation was never really part of it.”

Spending less, doing better on immigration enforcement | The Hill

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jody Heymann) Following a series of failures to pass comprehensive immigration reform for the past three decades, it’s only natural to wonder: When it comes to immigration, is there anything Americans can agree on? Indeed, there is — a cheaper, effective, and more humane alternative for the tens of thousands of children and adults who continue to be held in detention facilities solely because of their migration status.

For some police settlements don’t make pain go away | Denver Post

Joanna Schwartz, a former civil rights lawyer and professor at the UCLA School of Law, said lawyers take a risk when pursuing police misconduct cases. “It’s absolutely true lawyers take a hefty percentage of settlements but it’s also true they make nothing in the cases they lose,” she said. “The way the system works is successful cases are supporting lawyers who are able to take on more risky cases.”

AMC Networks settles dispute over ‘The Walking Dead’ | Forbes

(Column by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) Few experts, if any, predicted that something as genre-intense as “The Walking Dead” would perform as well as those instant-classics mentioned above. No one knew that “The Walking Dead” would actually leave all of those series in its zombie-infested, rear-view mirror.

What’s in fast-food beef, fish, and chicken? | Healthline

Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at the UCLA Medical Center, echoed Pankonin that it really depends on the specific product. She told Healthline that it is “difficult to ‘fake’ a product that looks like just what it is,” such as a meat patty-based hamburger.

High temps increase workers’ injury risk | Medical Xpress

“The incidence of heat illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke definitely go up on hotter days,” said the study’s lead researcher R. Jisung Park, an assistant professor of public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “But what we found is that ostensibly unrelated incidents — like falling off a ladder or being hit by a moving truck or getting your hand caught in a machine — tend to occur more frequently on hotter days, too.” (Also: KCRW-FM.)

Role of race in removing children from their homes | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“In general, as you noted, the LA County Department of Children and Family Services expects to select one or two local offices where we would pilot the blind removal strategy. As Dr. Price outlined, that would require a level of training and support throughout the process, in order to ensure adherence to our goals and to the outcomes that we’re hoping to achieve with the effort,” said UCLA’s Taylor Dudley.