Unionizing efforts at restaurants, markets | Los Angeles Times

In Koreatown, coalescing support for a union can be particularly challenging. Many businesses are staffed with Asian and Latino workers with different native languages who are sometimes treated differently by the owners. But “when workers could actually show that it could be done, it encourages other workers to take action,” said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center.

With rising temperatures, more cities hire ‘heat chiefs’ | Washington Post

Extreme heat is the primary climate hazard for L.A. It’s having tremendous public health impacts. We’re having more hospitalizations and premature deaths when we have heat waves. And that’s been documented by UCLA. They just came out with a heat risk map that demonstrates where we have excessive hospitalizations and premature deaths correlated to heat waves.

How to get tested for monkeypox | LAist

To get an accurate test result, health providers need to collect live cells, says Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA … To get live cells, Brewer says clinicians need to collect at least two different samples from multiple locations on the patient’s body. The key, he says, is to sample legions “at different stages of development,” and not just concentrating on the early bumps.

More Black women are creating TV shows | NBC’s “Today”

In 2011, just 4 percent of scripted broadcast television shows were created by a racial minority; and for cable and digital shows, it was 7 and 6 percent respectively, according to a “Hollywood Diversity” report the University of California at Los Angeles released in 2021. By the end of 2020, racial minorities created 10, 21 and 15 percent of all broadcast, cable and digital shows, respectively.

Website helps you file response to an eviction | CalMatters

More than 50 tenant advocates and attorneys from The Debt Collective, The LA Tenants Union, The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality & Democracy and the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment worked on the “Tenant Power Toolkit” over the last two years — a mostly volunteer effort, explains Hannah Appel, an anthropology professor at UCLA who came up with the idea based on her work as a co-founder of the Debt Collective.

U.S. policy on Israel and the Democratic primaries | HuffPost

“The targets of AIPAC’s new super PAC are not only progressive Democrats who have been particularly outspoken in their criticisms of Israel and support for the Palestinians, but also more ‘mainstream’ Democrats who cannot reasonably be characterized as anti-Israel,” said Dov Waxman, chair of the Israel studies department at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of “Trouble in the Tribe: The American Jewish Conflict Over Israel.”

Why the focus on sex in monkeypox transmission? | Popular Science

Trying to categorize monkeypox as a sexual or non-sexual disease is an oversimplification, says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California Los Angeles, and a longtime monkeypox researcher. “Sexual contact is a very effective way for the virus to spread,” she says, but that doesn’t make it an STI. (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox by STAT.)

Video game–style immigration ad blurs facts | PolitiFact

“Is it unique in style? Yes,” said University of California, Los Angeles political science professor Lynn Vavreck. “Is it unique in its goals? I don’t think so.” Political commercials always bend the truth, Vavreck said. Masters used “digitized images to present a reality that isn’t real, but that is a stylized version of the idea of the problem,” she said.

HBCU leaders build new ties in Israel | Inside Higher Ed

“This may be an inaugural trip of HBCU presidents, but it’s not an inaugural relationship in terms of HBCUs and the current … support for improving Israel’s image in the world,” said Robin D. G. Kelley, Gary B. Nash Endowed Professor in U.S. History at the University of California, Los Angeles. He noted that Black intellectuals have had strong ties to Israel since the founding of the state.

Accurate COVID case counts in Los Angeles | KCBS-TV

What are you seeing in terms of COVID-related hospitalizations? “A significant increase in patients I have to put in the hospital with COVID, but not necessarily because of the COVID itself … the COVID illness is worsening their underlying health problems. So for example, if someone has diabetes, it’s throwing their diabetes out of control,” said UCLA’s Dr. Angelique Campen (approx. 1:25 mark).

COVID vaccination rates are highest in one of poorest, most Latino counties | La Opinión

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA School of Public Health and Medicine, said Imperial County has not only had the highest vaccination rate in California but in the country. “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that vaccination rates are 95% in Imperial County; and according to the California Department of Public Health, it’s 92%, but whatever it is, it’s an incredible achievement.” (Translated from Spanish.)

Rent hikes even with rent control | KQED-FM’s “The California Report”

“It’s certainly a new phenomenon after nearly 20-plus years of having inflation rates in the 1, 2, 3% range.” Shane Phillips is a housing researcher with the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. He says inflation is generally seen as a fair standard for calculating rent increases. (approx. 1:20 mark).

Environmental crusader John Froines dies | Los Angeles Times

As a UCLA professor, Froines conducted a study to determine which Southern California jobs and industries had the highest exposure to 500 different chemicals. And as head of the UCLA’s Occupational Health Center, he oversaw a study to determine how some industrial chemicals cause early aging of the brain and how others help trigger the first stages of cancer. (Also: Chicago Sun-Times.)