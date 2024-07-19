UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

May Hong HaDuong, director of the UCLA Film and Television Archive, started thinking about it nine months ago when it became evident LGBTQ+ films wouldn’t have a stage like previous summers. The desire also comes at a time when gay and transgender needs have been politicized across the country. HaDuong, who was raised in a conservative area of Huntington Beach, says film can bring like-minded folks together and allow them to see a new world on screen.

“It’s the first time in 40 years, and also it’s a coalition of unions, so it’s a potential for being a huge strike,” said Victor Narro, project director and labor studies professor at the UCLA Labor Center. “Post-pandemic, [the tourism] industry has recuperated, is thriving in significant ways. But working conditions ... have not improved at all.”

“It’s one of these findings that really resonates. It’s something that I think we’ve all experienced,” said Stephen Spiller, a professor of marketing and behavioral decision-making at UCLA Anderson School of Management who was not involved in the research.