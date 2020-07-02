UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA is once again at the forefront of medical treatment. For children with developmental issues like autism, UCLA wants to intervene much earlier than doctors usually do.… “We usually diagnose autism around age 4 and later, even though we know that there are symptoms of autism that start really early in development. We also know that early intervention is effective,” said UCLA’s Dr. Shafali Jeste.

The UCLA team, who published their research in the journal Nature Electronics, said the glove contains sensors in the digits that identify each word, phrase or letter in American Sign Language and transmits them wirelessly to a smartphone app that translates them at a rate of one word per second… “Our hope is that this opens up an easy way for people who use sign language to communicate directly with non-signers without needing someone else to translate for them,” said lead researcher Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. (Also: KABC-TV and New Atlas.)

The use of marijuana and electronic cigarettes jumped dramatically among young adult Californians between 2017 and 2018, with large proportions of users of both products being underage, according to a study released Tuesday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research… “Although the state and local governments have made massive strides in tobacco control policy, our research underscores the importance of considering laws that affect access to all three products together,’’ said Ying-Ying Meng, the study’s lead author.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and former deputy health officer for the city of San Francisco, said “it makes sense” that the state should renew restrictions because “people definitely got lax” in following public health orders, causing the virus to spread. But he said state officials should focus on restrictions indoors because that’s where the disease is most likely to spread. “It doesn’t make sense to close beaches, to close parks, to close outdoor recreation areas,” he said. “We don’t want to be pushing people indoors.”

“I’m very concerned. We are at a very critical moment here in California, and in Los Angeles County to be sure. We are now seeing the effects of reopening, of Memorial Day weekend, of Father’s Day weekend, of all of these events, the protests. All of this has likely contributed to see this big rise in cases,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on KTTV-TV).

This might be due to a small fraction of people infecting the majority of the population, according to James Lloyd-Smith, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA. He’s been studying superspreader events since the SARS outbreak. The large daily jumps shows how much of the U.S. hasn’t been exposed to the virus, he says. “We’re still a big pile of fuel that the virus still has the potential to burn through. … We need to keep up with the precautions and not let our eye off the ball. Because there is still the risk of some pretty awful outcomes,” he says.

“I think it is a critical moment for the public health message to be given out and heard,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Traditionally, the Fourth of July has been such a time for large gatherings and beach going. If those same practices occurred, we could be back with even a further spike upon our spike that we’re having now.”

Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and the associate chief of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said he thought L.A. County reopened too quickly. “A lot of the things that really work to reduce transmission — like contact tracing and even masks — depend on your starting at a low [disease] control level,” Yang said. (UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley is also quoted).

For Dr. Gary Small, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, the pandemic has been “an assault on everyone’s mental health,” but young people have more challenges. “They haven’t had an opportunity to solve problems and be resilient because they don’t know how to get through some of these issues,” Small said.

A UCLA report published June 25 shows that Asian Americans and Latinos in California, Texas and Virginia went to the polls in smaller numbers in the 2020 primaries than they did in the primary elections four years ago… The report, by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, analyzed precinct-level data in the Democratic Party’s nominating contests through March 17, when Joe Biden became the party’s presumptive presidential nominee. (UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka and Sonja Diaz are quoted.)

Michele Cooley-Strickland said people should use her ancestor’s imperfections as an inspiration that they can change the country as well… Cooley-Strickland, a project scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, acknowledged the conflict surrounding Jefferson’s legacy, both because he owned slaves, which she said she recognized was not unusual in his era, and because he had the power to make more changes than he did.