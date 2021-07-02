UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

But voting rights experts noted that the court’s decision on Thursday did not invalidate or significantly hollow out Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. “I do think the test will work to stop a lot of discriminatory electoral practices,” said Chad Dunn, the co-founder of the Voting Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a longtime voting rights lawyer. “And that part is good news.” (Dunn is also quoted by NBC News.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Alex Alben) The Federal Trade Commission’s expected announcement that it will scrutinize the proposed purchase by Amazon of the famed MGM studio and its 4,000 film library assets raises fundamental questions about the future of our antitrust laws and how they will be applied.

A. Janet Tomiyama, an associate professor of health psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles, said some medical ethicists think fat shaming can be used to motivate people to lose weight. The idea is that it provides a “kick in the pants” to exercise more and eat better — but her research shows the opposite is true. “We know that people who experience body shaming are at a much higher risk for both depression and anxiety disorders,” she said. “It’s easy to see how feeling bad about yourself could lead to more serious emotional troubles.”

In a January report on the history of homelessness in Los Angeles, the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy detailed the lack of affordable housing, the erosion of social safety nets, the rising unemployment and the lack of mental health funding in the late 20th century that are driving the crisis today.

“This is a reminder that an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere,” UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin said in a phone interview this week. “We’re a global community, with constant interaction and travel, and when we see cases start to surge in one place in the world, it should be a stark reminder that we, too, could potentially be susceptible.”

“It appears that the Delta variant is fitter and faster as it has acquired several mutations that appear to give it the ability to outwit our immune system and give it an advantage over other strains,” Dr. Ravina Kullar, infectious diseases specialist, epidemiologist and adjunct faculty at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, wrote to Fox News.

“As long as we do not deal with these deep-seated, systematic inequities, everything else that we do will be kind of working around the margins, because we have not addressed the basic inequities in our healthcare system,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 1:22 mark).

“The appropriate way to look at it is that maintaining the health of our population is a high priority,” said Gerald Kominski, a professor at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “The fact that [undocumented residents] don’t have health insurance coverage means that they’re much more vulnerable to illnesses that are preventable, to health expenditures that are preventable.”

Led by UCLA graduate student Theodore Samore, anthropology professor Daniel Fessler and postdoctoral scholar Adam Sparks, along with cognitive scientist Colin Holbrook from UC Merced, the study found that Republicans’ and independents’ inclinations to embrace protective behaviors in proportion to their degree of conservatism were overruled by distrust in science and in liberal or moderate information sources. (Samore and Fessler are quoted.)

The mishandling of the pandemic by the previous administration concerned about its political prospects, aided by local and state politicians echoing the signals from the White House, made a terrible crisis far worse than it should have been. By some models, a more effective, less politicized response could have prevented almost 400,000 deaths, according to research from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Women of color continue to be among the most affected, in part because many do not have health insurance or their insurance covers little or no therapy, said Misty Richards, one of the directors of the Maternal Outpatient Mental Health Services program at UCLA. Evidence suggests that some Latina mothers may hesitate to seek help because of stigmas associated with mental illness, as well as cultural expectations surrounding motherhood and the traditional roles of women in Latin societies.

“So this little uptick may be just the first sign that ‘Hey, we’re still not completely out of the woods yet.’ We want to keep on top of this, not let it take off on us,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

Through no fault of their own, foreign guest workers facing a power imbalance can depress wages and conditions in the sectors that employ them, said Kent Wong, director of the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center and former staff attorney for the Service Employees International Union. “Historically, employers have pushed for relaxing visas and relaxing immigration policies in order to maintain a low-wage workforce,” he said.

Understanding the disparate impacts of federal policies and investments — present and past — may require distinct approaches for distinct groups, said Madeline Brozen, deputy director of the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, which submitted a selection of research briefs on how to measure access to jobs, health care and destinations across geographies and varying modes of travel.

“The potential for things to burn there is extreme if it gets dry enough,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “It’s bloody well dry enough. The one thing we were all hoping wouldn’t happen happened. It’s a little hard to wrap the numbers around.”

“Many individual reproductive decisions, aggregated over generations, can have profound societal consequences,” said Daniel J. Benjamin, corresponding author and a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and David Geffen School of Medicine. “Collectively, these decisions could alter population demographics, exacerbate inequalities and devalue traits that are selected against.” (Also: MyNewsLA.)