UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The privatization of public data is a concern however since nonprofit and university-based epidemiologists have limited access to those data and no opportunity to conduct investigations that might provide insights into in whom, where and when the epidemic is occurring,” says Jeffrey Klausner, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We shut down the country for months, and didn’t do anything during that time to build the infrastructure and processes we needed,” says David Eisenman of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

“Public health has become politicized and that is a recipe for disaster,” said Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “The fact that masks have become politicized is nonsensical. It’s a proven public health method of reducing disease transmission.” (Rimoin was also quoted in Insider and Yahoo Money.)

Across the country, in Los Angeles, lockdowns may not be needed immediately, said Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California at Los Angeles. He said the county could wait until early August to decide…. “It’s like a slow-turning supertanker,” he said. “You turn things on, and it take a few weeks before you see the results. Then you try to correct those results, but it takes another two to three weeks to see the results of that correction.”

“The first tools for dealing with this virus are vaccines. We should’ve started to work on that back in January. Two is antiviral agents, which can make you less infectious if you do have the infection. And then three: cleaning and disinfection,” said UCLA’s Richard Jackson. (Jackson was also interviewed on KCRW’s “Design and Architecture”.)

A nearly 4-foot-tall robot named Robin is set to begin zipping around the hallways of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital soon to charm and delight young patients.… “The ability to provide our pediatric patients with this type of social companionship is very compelling, particularly during this pandemic,” said Dr. Shant Shekherdimian, a pediatric surgeon and co-leader of the Robin project.

A new report out of UCLA combines climate and weather forecasts to project just how much severe weather we could expect in the coming years if efforts to curb global emission are not made… “Atmospheric rivers are essentially these rivers, or these plumes, of atmospheric water vapor high above your head. So they are pretty literally sky rivers,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain (approx. 31:00 mark).

Researchers at UCLA and USC say that have found a link between natural gas flaring and preterm births.… “While maybe not a big feature of California oil and gas, flaring is on the rise and is very common in other parts of the country. So it is a practice that impacts populations beyond the ones that we studied,” said UCLA’s Lara Cushing.