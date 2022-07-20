UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California desert town becomes abortion haven | Los Angeles Times

A recent report from the UCLA School of Law’s Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy estimates that between 8,000 and 16,100 more people will journey to California each year for abortion care, and that at least half of those will travel from Arizona because of the long border it shares with California.

After losing a million subscribers, Netflix goes cheaper | USA Today

Production of new TV shows and movies takes some time, so “any moves Netflix makes today won’t be felt for another two years, or possibly more when it comes to the consumer,” says Tom Nunan, a former network and studio president who now teaches at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Baptizing L.A.’s new 6th Street bridge | Los Angeles Times

Eric Avila, an urban historian at UCLA, said watching the images on television of the burnouts bristled him, harking back to the lawless portrait of the Eastside often portrayed decades ago, when the Los Angeles County sheriff would shut down Whittier Boulevard for long stretches because of cruising. “Now, given the scope and the frequency of that activity, why should we be surprised that it’s now on this shiny new bridge?” he said. “The dynamic exists in most every modern city, around the world you know, people using these spaces in ways that were not intended by the designers or the sponsors of new spaces.”

Biden’s school discipline guidelines help students with disabilities | Washington Post

The new guidance does not rewrite laws or regulations, but is a small step in the right direction and sends a strong message to schools, said Daniel Losen, director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at UCLA. “These kids need a lot of supports, and to fail to acknowledge their needs and suspend them is discriminatory,” he said.

Cutting inflation might make your rent rise | Los Angeles Times

“If you raise interest rates, people make do with their older cars, refrigerators or washing machines and postpone buying those goods. But, when it comes to shelter costs, it’s a bit trickier as people do need to live somewhere and you are pushing them from owner-occupied units into the rental market,” said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Trans Chick-fil-A worker files suit | Washington Post

According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, transgender people are four times more likely than their cisgender counterparts to be the victims of violent crimes, including rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Are unhoused Latinos being left out of the count? | LAist

Getting an accurate count of unhoused people in Los Angeles County is tricky, as experts caution many communities — among them, Latinos — may be undercounted. Now a team of researchers funded by UCLA is developing a new methodology to better reflect Latino populations experiencing homelessness. “Part of the project is to explore different ways that we can measure homelessness, alternative ways to the point-in-time count that would be better at capturing the experiences of the Latino community,” said Melissa Chinchilla, one of the research scientists working on the team.

Why this European heat wave is so scary | Washington Post

“I think it’s likely that, as a society, we’ve severely underestimated risks & potential consequences of outlier heat events in highly populated/temperate regions where extreme heat has historically been rare,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “And #ClimateChange is increasing the stakes.”

After Indiana shooting, no lasting solution | New York Times

But Adam Winkler, an expert on gun policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, noted that there are 400 million guns in the United States, and yet the nation has one of the worst gun death records. “If more guns led to less crime, America would be the safest country in the world,” he said.

Your stance on gender roles and how you’ll vote | New York Times

There are two other challenges to the traditional view of the gender gap. First, the 2020 paper “The Changing Politics of American Men, Updated,” by Karen Kaufmann and John R. Petrocik, political scientists at U.C.L.A. and the University of Missouri.

Why human smuggling deaths will continue | Time

“Most people are not forced into getting into the back of those [semi-]trucks,” says [Jason] De León, who is also a professor of anthropology at UCLA and who is working on a book about human smuggling from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border. “They know it’s a risky thing to do, but they’re hoping that it will be successful … I can promise you that there are semi-trucks in South Texas right now that have migrants in the back of them that are crossing through checkpoints because people are so desperate, and the smugglers are just trying to find ways to provide these clients with services.”

UCLA website helps tenants fight evictions | Los Angeles Magazine

Hannah Appel, an anthropology professor at UCLA, came up with the idea for the public service, which came into fruition over the last two years, thanks largely to volunteers. “We designed this toolkit to keep people in their homes, fight evictions, fight rent debt, and build the collective power of tenants,” reads a statement on the website. “Together, we have the power not only to fight back against the system, but to change it.”

Will Trump do time? What would it take to convict him? | Newsweek

“For all we know a DOJ prosecution announcement is coming, but a lot of people are looking at political calendars and getting worried,” says Jon Michaels, a UCLA law professor who specializes in constitutional law and presidential power.

Delaware court readies for Elon Musk and Twitter | East Bay Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s James Park) Twitter’s decision to file a lawsuit against Elon Musk in Delaware last week highlights the significant role of the tiny state in regulating transactions involving public companies. Delaware’s dominance of corporate law is both well-established but fragile. The way that its courts handle the Musk case could once again confirm its importance but also risks highlighting the weak position of the state.