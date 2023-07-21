UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“So, the thing that keeps me up at night most is things like machine learning, which is really when we give instructions to computers to look for anything it wants – this kind of pulling in of lots of different kinds of data, looking for patterns and making predictions around a set of outcomes. This is really the way that machine learning works,” said UCLA’s Safiya Noble.

“I think the Avatar movies have been so successful because people were able to identify with the animation of the simulated characters,” said Bernie Luskin, director of the Luskin community college leadership initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. Luskin, who does research on media psychology, thinks that as the use of AI becomes a worldwide phenomenon, it will affect people psychologically and influence their behavior.

“There’s a lot of value that comes from employing a vacation mindset. It’s as simple as that, it’s treating that time like a vacation,” said UCLA’s Cassie Holmes (approx. 2:50 mark).

“I know a lot of people are freaking out right now,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. But Swain doesn’t believe Earth has reached some sort of climate tipping point and there’s no hope. “This year we’re stair-stepping upward due to human-caused climate change,” Swain said. “The more we warm, the easier it becomes to hit previously inconceivable levels of heat.”

“We’ve had a bit of a reprieve in many places up to the present, and that may be coming to a close,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told reporters recently.

People often think that heat needs to be extreme (say, over 100 degrees) to cause illness, but in older adults, signs of heat exhaustion can emerge when temperatures are as low as 80 degrees. “Twenty-year-olds can go out in 80-degree weather for hours and generally be OK,” said Dr. Angela Primbas, a geriatrician at UCLA Health. “That’s not true for older adults.”

Smoking hookah remains a cultural touchstone for many Arab Americans, despite the well-documented health risks of tobacco use. “The widespread popular belief is that hookah smoking is a safer alternative,” said Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Nursing, who researches the vascular effects of tobacco products. In reality, Rezk-Hanna said, the chemicals in hookah smoke are similar to those found in cigarette smoke.

The report highlighted findings from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute showing that “Afro-Latinos experience anti-Blackness in the economy and society despite their higher educational attainment rates and labor market participation.”

Her embrace of her identity as a transgender woman coincided with Florida lawmakers’ targeting of a community that, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA, numbers 111,000, or about 0.5% of the state’s 22 million residents.