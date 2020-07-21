UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“When I first moved to L.A., I recall white colleagues clarifying my own experience of L.A. by telling me, basically it’s not racist, that in fact the South where I had come from was more racist, and that in L.A., for a variety of reasons that actually now sound rather superficial — ‘We have great food from diverse communities!’ — therefore we’re not racist,” said Chandra Ford, founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health at UCLA.

Linda Delp, director of UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program, said pressure to work constantly when earning pay by the piece, as well as inadequate sick-leave policies, may also be contributing factors. “They’re workers that are already paid low wages, so they don’t have a cushion to depend on,” she said. “Unless they can stay home when they’re sick, when they have been exposed or infected, there’s this real pressure to continue coming to work.”

“We did a great job at the beginning. We shut down. We did everything that we possibly could to slow the spread of the virus… Then we made the fatal error of opening up too soon,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 10:00 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by Fox News Channel and KTLA-TV.

In the 2019 Annual Review of Clinical Psychology, Braslow and UCLA colleague Stephen Marder argue that our current “age of psychopharmacology” has shrunk society’s sense of responsibility toward the mentally ill. Whereas most psychiatrists once viewed mental illness as a complex interaction between a patient’s biology and social context, Braslow and Marder contend, it is now often seen more narrowly as merely symptoms to be medicated.

A majority (55%) strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, while a combined 39% strongly or somewhat approve, according to a survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project. Since April, he’s been battered from both sides: His approval rating has dropped 7 percentage points. His disapproval rating has climbed 5 percentage points.

“That impulse and desire for material provisioning is going to express itself differently, a job or income is a different way of expressing that same impulse, people want to survive and material provisioning is a core aspect of freedom,” David Stein, a historian at the University of California, Los Angeles told Business Insider.

Autistic people with deletions in the chromosomal region 22q11.2 have a brain structure that’s distinct from that of autistic people without the deletions, according to a new brain imaging study. The findings suggest that brain changes related to autism vary depending on the condition’s etiology, says study investigator Carrie Bearden, professor of clinical psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “[Autism is] really not one thing.”

Black Americans have also been disproportionally hurt by school segregation. In 2016, a typical white student attended schools in which nearly 70% of classmates were also white, according to a report published by the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. The typical Black student, meanwhile, went to schools in which people of color made up 70% of the student body.

Robin is designed with an artificial intelligence system that enables the robot to recognize a child’s emotions by interpreting his or her facial expressions and build responsive dialogue to replicating patterns formed from previous experiences. “Negative feelings are even stronger during this time,” Dr. Justin Wagner, a pediatric surgeon at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and co-leader of the Robin project, said in a statement. “We hope to integrate Robin as a member of the team, augmenting our ability to give children contact, attention and companionship.”

The UCLA Asian American Studies Center launched the COVID-19 Multilingual Resource Hub (translatecovid.org), a freely accessible website with critical information about COVID-19 in 40 languages…. “The Asian American Studies Center has a legacy of serving the community,” explained Director and Principal Investigator Karen Umemoto. “When we were told in March that UCLA was shutting down in light of stay-at-home orders, we made a pivot to mobilize the center’s talents and resources to work with fellow faculty in Public Health to create this service to the public.” (UCLA’s May Wang and Gilbert Gee are also quoted.)

“Cereals can be good for you if they have a lot of fiber in them,” says Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “Some good examples are bran cereals with fruit in them (try to find one without too much added sugar), shredded wheat with bran, fiber cereals that don’t have too much added sugar or even good ol’ fashioned Cheerios.”