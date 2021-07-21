UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

How to buy KN95 face masks online | NBC’s “Today”

Nina Shapiro, MD, professor of head and neck surgery at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and author of “The Ultimate Kids’ Guide to Being Super Healthy,” said a KN95 mask is manufactured to offer 95 percent protection from particulate matter, like the N95 mask.

We are leaving ‘lost Einsteins’ behind | New York Times

[UCLA’s Alex] Bell and his co-authors graphed patent rates, looking at inventors who were children in families from the top income quintile compared with the rate for those who were children from the bottom four quintiles. Guess who won.

Dry thunderstorms and wildfire risk | Washington Post

Because the phenomenon seems counterintuitive, there’s an “air of mystery surrounding dry thunderstorms for folks who’ve never really encountered them,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. Dry thunderstorms are rare in most places east of the Rockies, he said, because there’s “always enough moisture for rain to fall from them or for precipitation in some form to fall from them anyway, in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.”

Uptick in nursing home COVID cases | Los Angeles Daily News

The strengthening outbreak also jeopardizes a fuller economic recovery, officials said. It was a point punctuated on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, urged Americans to get the shot … McConnell’s angst came as UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s UCLA Center for Health Policy Research released new data from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey, attempting to shed light on Californians’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols.

How Sacramento region aims to end food insecurity | Sacramento Bee

The trend echoes the pervasive racial and economic disparities that permeate American society, said Dr. May Wang, a professor of community health sciences at UCLA. Being able to buy healthy food, she said, “is, in some ways, a privilege … In my mind, it should be a right,” Wang said. “But I don’t know if we’ve gotten there collectively.”

Permitless-carry laws make it easier to pack heat | Bloomberg Businessweek

Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, sees a stalemate between the millions of Americans convinced that gun control is the way to reduce violence and the millions who believe the opposite: “Not only are the two sides getting further apart, but the prospects for compromise are increasingly unlikely.”

Experts weigh in on SoCal bear sightings | KABC-TV

“There is a drought. There are food shortages. Bears have large ranges that they wander through looking for food and resources, and if they find water and other resources near people, they might overcome their initial fears and grow accustomed to people, and then we suddenly have bears in our backyards,” said Daniel Blumstein, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology.

UCLA nurse discusses Delta variant | Yahoo Finance

“The good news is that we do have some pretty good protection against the Delta variant from our vaccines. So far, they have all held up very well against the variants. They’re a bit less effective against the variant than the original coronavirus strain. But nevertheless, they appear to be very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

Majority of U.S. doctors no longer white, male | HealthDay News

What’s more, the ongoing disparities across medicine matter for patients, too, said study co-author Dr. Dan Ly, of the University of California, Los Angeles. “Physicians who are underrepresented minorities, such as Black and Hispanic physicians, are more likely to practice in areas federally designated as medically underserved or experiencing health-professions shortages than white physicians are.”

Catherine Opie on photography, leading UCLA’s art department | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

Catherine Opie peels back many layers of American society with her photographs of places — freeway overpasses, rundown mini-malls, and empty cityscapes — and of people like high school football players, California surfers, and those in the Lesbian leather scene. Her friends call her the mayor of LA because she’s photographed so much of the area over the decades. And she’s taught photography at UCLA for the last 20 years. Now UCLA has named Opie the new chair of its Art Department. (Opie is interviewed.)

Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID | HealthDay News

Even so, Dr. Gregg Fonarow — director of the Ahmanson–UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center — had a mixed reaction to the findings. He acknowledged that there has long been interest in whether heart drugs — including high blood pressure medications and statins — might offer COVID-19 patients a leg up when it comes to lowering disease severity and fatalities. “And a number of observational studies have suggested there were associations between prior or continued used of these medications and COVID-19 severity and clinical outcomes,” noted Fonarow.

Netflix’s lagging subscriber growth | The Wrap

That has the potential to be a game changer, according to Brian Frons, the former head of ABC Daytime and a current professor at UCLA, because it signals an evolution in Netflix’s business approach. “Ultimately, they’re fighting for people’s attention” against not only streamers like Disney+, but also major games like “Fortnite” and “Roblox,” Frons said.

SoCal largely spared by state’s worst drought conditions | KCRW-FM’s “Greater L.A.”

[UCLA’s Alex] Hall said this drought is just as severe as the last one so far, and it could get just as bad down the line. “The question is, going forward, will we continue to have dry years? And that is really what’s going to determine the impact of the drought,” he says.