UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Will the mask mandate return? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) It’s the summer of the subvariants. The summer you or at least someone you know got COVID. The summer masks were off all over town, but not for much longer. I’m a doctor and I know better than most that there is bad news — and good news — about the never-ending pandemic.

Biden to use executive powers to fight climate change | USA Today

Noting the unprecedented heat wave which has killed hundreds of people in Europe, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, said, “we’re seeing examples all around us of things that are starting to break.” While climate change is physically solvable, he fears that may no longer be the case politically.

Many in L.A. shrug off new COVID wave | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at UCLA, told The Times that “we are in a much better situation today than we were at the beginning of the pandemic” because vaccines are effective at preventing severe disease and death.

No, Joe Manchin, taxes don’t cause inflation | Bloomberg

(News analysis by UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing) Senator Joe Manchin, in rejecting the package of tax increases and climate measures central to President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, has cited an issue of legitimate concern for Americans: the unacceptably high level of inflation. Lest anyone be misled, I must set the record straight: Higher taxes do not stoke inflation. On the contrary, they can help get prices under control.

How Netflix lost 900,000+ subscribers | USA Today

“The scale of such ambition is impressive, but it turns out it’s unsustainable,” says Tom Nunan, a former network and studio president who now teaches at UCLA. He cites the easing of pandemic restrictions as one of the reasons some might ditch the ‘flix. “Consumers are looking closely at their streaming bills and asking, ‘Do I really need all of this content, and more importantly, can I afford it?’”

Low-income students more likely to have underqualified teachers | CalMatters

But Kai Matthews, a project director at UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools, said low-income students — defined as those qualifying for free or reduced-price meals — have always had less access to better prepared teachers, mostly because their schools were underfunded. And schools serving more affluent families are able to fundraise to pay teacher salaries, allowing them to reduce class sizes.

Low Latino turnout in primaries: What about midterms? | Sacramento Bee

California Freedom Summer, one of the organizations that received funding, has been promoting youth engagement to increase overall voter turnout. It is led by Veronica Terriquez, director of the UCLA Chicano Research Center. Terriquez said the organization started with a Spring 2022 class to train college students in voter education. Now, these students will spend the summer mentoring other youth leaders. Students will also be conducting workshops and community events in the following months to further encourage voter participation.

Chromosome 22 deletions ripple across genome | Spectrum

“It suggests that there is this convergence of mechanisms” between the effects of the deletion and pathways known to contribute to these conditions, says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

Influencers turn the tables on social media | Forbes

Psychological factors, especially the fear and anxiety that may come with venturing into new areas, are often the biggest barriers to upskilling. By using augmented or virtual reality tools, educational institutions can sequence different layers of practice and difficulty. “Lasting learning requires incorporating desirable difficulties into training—that is, making things hard on yourself but in good ways,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ligon Bjork, Professor of Psychology at UCLA.

6th Street bridge opens, with a few concerns | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I’m happy to see that L.A. is finally going toward big, major infrastructural projects, replacing bridges that needed repair. To me, the big significance is the way it connects East Los Angeles to downtown Los Angeles,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila (approx. 2:40 mark).

Why it’s hard to address the monkeypox outbreak | Marketplace

“The key here is we still have not invested in our public health infrastructure to be able to absorb events like this. And we will constantly be chasing behind emerging diseases, outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics if we do not invest in the critical infrastructure which allows us to respond,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was interviewed.)

California just invested millions in lab-grown meat | San Francisco Chronicle

Amy Rowat, bioengineering associate professor at UCLA and the Marcie H. Rothman Presidential Chair of Food Studies, said she welcomed the new funding announcement. While it’s as yet unclear how the funds will be distributed, even one third of the $5 million pot would be a small fortune for Rowat’s lab, which currently receives $362,000 per year from grants.