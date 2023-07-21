UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hardship experienced by mothers during their own childhood or during pregnancy is reflected in the composition of their 2-year-old children’s gut microbiomes, reports an international team of scientists led by UCLA psychologists. The researchers found small to medium changes in the children’s microbiomes. The research is the first to document the transgenerational effects of adversity on the human gut microbiome. (UCLA’s Bridget Callaghan and Francesca Querdasi were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

For better diversity, copy the UC system | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) UCLA is the most selective public system of higher education in the U.S., receiving more applications than any other postsecondary education institution in the nation. The admissions rate (alas) is 9%, consistent with the selectivity rate at the best elite colleges and universities. Yet despite the extraordinary demand for admission at the first-year level, last year UCLA admitted 5,961 transfer students, more than 90% of them from a California community college. Over one-third of UCLA’s fall 2022 class were transfer students.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw) In America, we should ask ourselves how a Black woman who began as a bystander to an incident of police violence became the center of it. We should ask why so many others like her have been manhandled, beaten, tasered, shot, and some killed, and yet we as a society do not ask those questions. The reality is that this issue barely registers in the public discourse.

What’s the driving force behind this summer’s latest trend? Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, told KNX In Depth it’s been years in the making. “What we have seen is a dramatic increase in labor organizing and in labor activity, not only here in Los Angeles, but across the country,” Wong said. He said public opinion surveys show that the attitude toward unions has reached an “all-time high” for the past half-century. And it isn’t limited to big cities like L.A. – the trend is national, with workers at companies like Starbucks, Uber and Lyft organizing even in deep red states.

“The big question you get is ‘how can I increase my odds?’ Well, it’s entirely random. So you can pick your favorite numbers, you can pick random numbers. All those odds are going to be exactly the same,” said UCLA’s Deanna Needell (approx. 1:30 mark).

David Jewitt, a planetary scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles who has used the Hubble telescope to track changes in the asteroid before and after the DART test, said that the boulders are “some of the faintest things ever imaged inside our solar system.” “This is a spectacular observation – much better than I expected. We see a cloud of boulders carrying mass and energy away from the impact target. The numbers, sizes, and shapes of the boulders are consistent with them having been knocked off the surface of Dimorphos by the impact,” said Jewitt in NASA’s news release.

“Cities themselves contribute to heat and how a person experiences heat waves,” said V. Kelly Turner, an assistant professor of urban planning and geography at UCLA. “The two big way cities are trying to address heat are through shade and reflective surfaces — cool pavements and cool roofs.”

On top of all this, the oceans temperatures are also setting new highs. ”Once you get extremely warm oceans, it is easier to maintain heat waves” as more humidity gets unleashed, said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California Los Angeles.

While the hottest temperature a human can survive depends on the conditions, UCLA climate researcher Chad Thackeray told USA Today that it is generally thought that exposure to wet bulb temperatures of 95°F or greater for at least 6 hours is the threshold for human survival. Wet bulb temperature refers to the metric used to express the combined impacts of extreme temperature and humidity.