UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Shant Shekherdimian, pediatric surgeon at the University of California, Los Angeles, Mattel Children’s Hospital, said that while the difference in outcomes is a mere .05%, the study’s inclusion of more than 170,000 procedures reinforces its results. ”When we take a patient to the operating room, we subconsciously assume that everyone comes to the operating room in equal circumstances and leaves the hospital to equal playing conditions,” he said. “This (study) contributes to the growing body of literature that shows that’s not the case.”

“There’s definitely an enthusiasm gap that is made even larger because of the lack of investment and attention to get the Latino electorate to come out and vote in November,” said Sonja Diaz, director the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California [Los Angeles]. “There needs to be purposeful and significant dollars spent to engage Latino voters to come out to vote during a global pandemic in jurisdictions across the country that are trying to suppress the Latino vote … specifically in key battleground state like Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Florida.”(UCLA’s Matt Barreto is also quoted.)

“The rate is important because that gives us some sense of the burden in the overall population when we look at the positivity,” said Jeffrey Klausner, professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and at the David Geffen School of Medicine. Testing numbers are only useful if they lead to a reduction in viral spread, he said.

But though Brenda E. Stevenson, a professor of history and African American studies at the University of California at Los Angeles, agreed that West’s comments were “woefully uninformed,” she stressed that his influence should not be entirely discounted. “He’s a celebrity and he has a great following of young people in particular,” Stevenson told The Post. “Some may be as uninformed as he is and believe that what he says is true, so that’s what’s disturbing to me.”

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California Los Angeles, says the answer is simple. Some governments and people became complacent. “You know, we opened up too soon. We didn’t have the virus totally under control,” Rimoin said. But, she added, “People are not following the rules. They’re not wearing masks. They’re not social distancing. They’re not doing what it is that they need to do.” (Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times and Entertainment Weekly.)

Dr. Catherine Lord, a psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News that for children with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder, wearing a mask “could be really difficult, as they often have strong reactions to different sensations.”

“We have to understand that this moment today in 2020 will have long-term ramifications three, five, seven, 10 years from now.… We know that young people who do not graduate from high school are less likely to find sustainable work. They’re going to make less money over their lifetimes; there’s a correlation between those who don’t finish high school and their involvement in the penal system,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“The history of online information-retrieval is discipline-specific — very deep specialist indexing in the fields of medicine, metallurgy, materials science, chemistry, engineering, education, the social sciences. We had very good databases online by the early 1970s that were commercially available — you paid by the connect minute,” said UCLA’s Christine Borgman. (UCLA’s Safiya Noble is also quoted.)

“Sorbitol brings water into the colon and acts as a laxative,” says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., R.D., M.P.H., senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but at high doses it can have unwanted side effects, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.”

The Carnegie Corp. of New York has selected UCLA professor Judea Pearl as one of America’s “Great Immigrants.” … The Carnegie announcement cited Pearl’s “transformative contribution to artificial intelligence, human reasoning and the philosophy of science.”

Infectious disease epidemiologist Shira Shafir tends to watch test positivity rates the most closely. “The foundation on which we are building all of our control is the ability to test, know who is infected and then take all of our subsequent steps appropriately,” said Shafir, an associate professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “If we are not testing enough people to know who is really infected in the population, then everything else is a house built on quicksand.”