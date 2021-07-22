UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

1 in 5 ignore COVID guidelines in California | City News Service

More than one in five California adults said they never or only sometimes followed state COVID-19 health guidelines, according to new data from UCLA’s 2021 California Health Interview Survey. With state vaccination rates slowing and guidelines on mask wearing changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research study sheds light on residents’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce and Todd Hughes are quoted. Also: Deadline, KCRW-FM, KNX-AM, KABC-TV and KTTV-TV.)

Can L.A. traffic return to spring 2020 levels? | Los Angeles Times

“It might be hard to really get us down to where we were in April of last year,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “Traffic is a product of people having places to go. And we don’t want to go back to a place where no one has any place to go.” (UCLA’s Brian Taylor is also quoted.)

Half of states restrict conversion therapy for LGBTQ kids | The Hill

“Experiencing conversion therapy adversely affects mental health and well-being. Some of our recent research showed having these experiences in childhood led to an increase in suicidality in adulthood,” sad Christy Mallory, legal director at the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at the UCLA School of Law. “It’s a rejection of somebody’s core identity.”

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think the big message is that the growth is really occurring in unvaccinated individuals. And so the CDC estimates for the country as a whole, about 97% of all hospitalizations from COVID-19 right now are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. And that’s true in California and Los Angeles too. And so the big message is: Go out and get vaccinated,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:15 mark).

Extreme heat is killing American workers | Vox

With average temperatures rising and heat waves becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, the threat from heat is growing, as the recent heat waves illustrate. “Not to be too dramatic about it, but the data suggests that this is a harbinger of what’s to come,” said R. Jisung Park, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of California Los Angeles and associate director of economic research at the Luskin Center for Innovation. That heat, in turn, is poised to exact a huge toll in terms of health and the economy.

New questions surrounding J&J vaccine | KNBC-TV

“It does look like the vaccine may be less effective in preventing you from getting infected. Especially because the initial data already showed that it was less effective against the original virus. So it’s really not surprising that it’s less effective against the variants,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

U.S. wildfires rage as climate crisis worsens | BBC News

“We’re seeing a huge number of unprecedently severe weather, climate and related events. Even if they are noisy and variable — like the weather changes all the time, so we can’t say specifically climate change caused this fire or caused this flood — climate change is implicated in all of them,” said UCLA’s Ted Parson.