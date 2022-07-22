UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

If this isn’t a climate emergency, what is? | New Yorker

Cara Horowitz, the co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, at U.C.L.A. School of Law, told me that the day’s announcements were worthwhile but “small ball.” She explained, “Cooling centers are important. But we can’t get out of this mess by building cooling centers. And I think that’s obvious to everybody, including, I’m sure, to Biden.”

Elon Musk and the Twitter suit | Time

Musk’s very public criticism of Twitter and its leaders, combined with his backing out of the deal, has created a significant erosion of trust, says Robert McCann, an adjunct professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. “At Twitter, it’s hit employee morale significantly, spooked advertisers and I think the deeper issue is that it has created a sense of confusion,” he says.

Asian American Studies Center to create free online tool for teachers | The Hill

The Asian American Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles has received $10 million in state funding for teacher training. The funds will be used to create a free online textbook of sorts to help high school teachers and college instructors fill in curriculum gaps on Asian American and Pacific Islander experiences, according to a statement from the university. (UCLA’s Karen Umemoto is quoted.)

Truckers’ protest blocks access to Oakland’s port | New York Times

Christopher S. Tang, a distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, who studies supply chains, said the shutdowns at the Port of Oakland should not — for now — cause major issues for consumers. “The impact will not be significant in the short term,” he said. “Many retailers have stockpiled inventory.”

California officials revisit Airbnb rules | New York Times

If their primary concern was affordability for renters, “there’s a solution to that: build more housing,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at the U.C.L.A. Luskin School of Public Affairs. “If you believe that the available supply influences the price renters face, the surest way to address that is to build apartments,” Manville told me. “The most uncertain way is to limit short-term rentals.”

America is running out of ‘COVID virgins’ | Atlantic

“We are finding now that with the more transmissible variants, it’s becoming more and more difficult to avoid infections,” Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA, told me. “However, it’s not inevitable.”

What is dermaplaning, and is it worth it? | Self

Facial dermaplaning is a cosmetic procedure that involves gently scraping your face with a scalpel to remove the epidermis — your top layer of skin — and small hairs, Jenny Kim, MD, PhD, professor of dermatology, medicine, and nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells SELF.

ACA: Subsidies that help make health insurance affordable | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“It’s going to be a bad thing and a huge step backward,” Gerald Kominski, senior fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Health Policy Research, said about the prospect of premium subsidy cut. “It’s going in the wrong direction, and it’s going in the wrong direction as inflation is raging at the highest it has been in decades.”