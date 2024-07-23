UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“The way that the rules work are they’re pretty loose on the Democratic side,” election law Rick Hasen told Abby Phillip on CNN’s “NewsNight” last month, noting that even if Biden stayed in, the party delegates could have legally voted for someone else. “The delegates would have the ability to choose a nominee and because this is happening before the convention there would be enough time” for other candidates to campaign to be the nominee, said Hasen, who is a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles. (Hasen was also featured by PBS NewsHour and KABC-TV.)

“The Republican party is dead set against any new gun reform, and any Republican that opposes that view is subject to a primary challenge,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor and gun rights expert.

A panel of experts hosted by UC Irvine and the Latino Policy and Politics Institute of UCLA came together to discuss how immigration status also plays a role in how hard communities are hit by climate change. “The most vulnerable in our community really are the undocumented migrant workers, because they have to experience working in hazardous conditions in one of the sectors that has the least protections for its workers,” said Silvia Gonzalez, Director of Research at the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at UCLA.

“We need to actually cool our bodies down to sleep,” said David Eisenman, professor of Medicine and Public Health at UCLA who studies the health impacts of extreme heat. “So if we can’t cool our bodies down, our sleep becomes disturbed. That then has effects on our heart, on our immune system, on our psychology. Our inability to sleep is bad for our bodies and our minds.”

“The wildfire situation throughout the West has continued to escalate, and unfortunately I think will escalate considerably further in the days to come,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said in a briefing Thursday. “The last 30 days have been the warmest period on record for a very large portion of California and the West.”

Census data on car-free households suggests the number of U.S. households with no vehicles has been relatively stable, fluctuating 8% to 8.6% from 2018 to 2022. Most of those households are below the poverty line. “A very small percentage of those without cars truly make that choice,” said Evelyn Blumenberg, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Artificial intelligence is outpacing doctors when it comes to detecting a common cancer in men. A new study from UCLA found that an AI tool identified prostate cancer with 84% accuracy — compared to 67% accuracy for cases detected by physicians, according to a press release from the university. (UCLA’s Dr. Joshua Trachenberg was quoted.)

Michael Karanicolas, executive director of the Institute for Technology, Law and Policy at UCLA, said Newsom should not veto the bills purely because of the threat of First Amendment lawsuits. He said that neither AB 1372 or SB 976 strike him as “manifestly unconstitutional,” but he noted that government regulation of social media is a new legal frontier.

“Hydration supplements can replenish you when your fluid status is down — so after workouts, for hangovers or when you’ve been sick,” says Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an endocrinologist, nutrition specialist and professor at UCLA. “Depending on their composition, some get better absorbed and improve your hydration. Some are just for flavoring and they can have a lot of sugar or artificial coloring — it can be like drinking a soda.”

Marques Vestal, an assistant urban planning professor at UCLA, describes this change as a shift towards inward home ownership. “People are moving into neighborhoods without the expectation that they will get along with the people there. They buy a piece of land and fortify,” Vestal said.

“There’s no time like the present. Right, time only moves in one direction,” said Rebecca Gotlieb, a human developmental psychologist and educational neuroscientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “And I want every student to have all the supports they need.”

But Kent Wong with UCLA’s Labor Center said wearing union buttons is typically protected by labor laws. “Rulings of the National Labor Relations Board … have supported the right of workers to wear buttons and T-shirts unless they expressly interfere with their work,” he said.

Madeline Brozen, deputy director of the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, is the principal investigator for UCLA’s team that is analyzing results from the pilot program for Metro. In an interview with LAist, she said researchers have found that the program significantly reduced stress for participants.