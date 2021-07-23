UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Answering conservative attacks on critical race theory | Washington Post

“This is basically an effort to create a boogeyman and pour everything into that category that they believe will prompt fear, discomfort and repudiation on the part of parents and voters who are primed to respond to this hysteria that they’re trying to create,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and Columbia Law School.

Newsom recall effort a practice round for midterms | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sonja Diaz) It’s no secret that the path to victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom runs through the state’s diverse electorate. At the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, our research indicates that in the 20 years leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, there will have been a 126% increase of Latino registered voters and a 94% increase of Asian American voters.

Invest in China, but without illusions | New York Times

As Jason Hsu, founder of Rayliant Global Advisors in China and an adjunct professor of finance at the University of California, Los Angeles, told me on video chat from Shanghai: “In China, the invisible hand of capitalism wears a red glove, and regulations can be very heavy-handed. Yet it’s still an important place to invest.”

When vaccinated people test positive for COVID | MSNBC

If a vaccinated person tests positive for Covid, through routine workplace testing, for example, “we don’t just let them go about their business and forget about the fact that they tested positive,” says Dr. Peter Katona, professor of medicine and public health at UCLA and chair of the Infection Control Working Group. “With the understanding that you’re less of a problem than an unvaccinated [person], it doesn’t mean you let up on your protocol,” he says.

Is J&J’s vaccine good enough? | USA Today

“Johnson & Johnson is not a bad vaccine — it’s way better than getting nothing,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health. “But it’s not as good as other options” … Although there are fewer antibodies with the J&J vaccine than the others, it’s not clear how many is enough to keep people safe from infection, said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Crafty cockatoos master dumpster diving | Associated Press

“In an unpredictable, rapidly changing environment with unpredictable food sources, opportunistic animals thrive,” said Isabelle Laumer, a behavioral researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.

UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report gets $250K in state funding | Deadline

“Films directed by women and minorities are chronically underfunded,” Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement for the UCLA division of social sciences and co-author of the annual report, told Deadline. “And audiences are smart, they can tell when a project is well-funded. We believe that investing in the creative vision of women and people of color will deliver content that audiences crave and at the same time have a positive impact on the diversity of jobs both above the line and below the line for those productions.”

Microbusinesses: Why is UCLA tracking them? | City News Service

According to the UCLA Anderson School of Management, economists Leila Bengali and William Yu developed the index to track the activity of online microbusinesses at the national, state, core-based statistical area (CBSA) and county levels, demonstrating for the first time a way to monitor the activity of an important but often overlooked driver of the economy.

Losing ground against an ever-changing virus | WebMD

The virus has not yet developed the ability to completely escape the immune response stimulated by the best of the current vaccines. “What we’ve seen with the data is that — at least with the (Pfizer and Moderna) mRNA vaccines — they provide great efficacy against the Delta variant,” Ravina Kullar, PharmD, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at UCLA says.

SoCal would be in purple, red tiers if old system still existed | Southern California News Group

Clearly, with so many Californians vaccinated, the situation is very different now than it was when the tier system was created last August, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “This pandemic is now a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Kim-Farley said. “The numbers are relatively small, compared to the numbers back at that time. But we are doing a more nuanced and tailored approach of encouraging everyone to wear masks indoors without curtailing capacity and without resulting in physical distancing.”

Is climate change happening faster than expected? | Grist

Has climate change entered warp speed? Not exactly, says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles who is an authority on extreme weather, wildfires, and other climate impacts. “I’m less convinced that recent events tell us that things are moving faster than projections have suggested,” Swain said. “But I am increasingly convinced that we’ve underestimated the impacts of some of the changes that were actually fairly well predicted.”

Unmet mental health needs among California’s ethnic communities | Medical Xpress

A pair of new UCLA studies suggest that mental health needs for some ethnic communities may be going unmet in part because people in those groups don’t see themselves as needing care — despite the fact that they are reporting in surveys that they are experiencing symptoms of mental health distress. The studies, by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, are based on data from the center’s own California Health Interview Surveys from 2015 to 2019. (UCLA’s D. Imelda Padilla-Frausto is quoted, and UCLA’s Susan Babey is cited.)

Many unvaccinated Californians still plan to mingle | LAist

About 12% of Southern Californians said last spring they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, and about half of that group said they socialized with people outside their household, according to UCLA’s California Health Interview Survey … Policymakers and public health officials need to keep the survey’s finding in mind, said UCLA Center for Health Policy Research Director Ninez Ponce. “The people that are not likely to get vaccinated are the ones that are not following these [public health safety] guidelines,” she said. (Also: KNBC-TV and KPCC-FM.)