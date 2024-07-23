UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Richard Hasen, an expert on election law and professor at UCLA School of Law, says such complaints are unlikely to get a quick response. “I can tell you that the Federal Election Commission moves very slowly — we’re still getting resolution from some issues from the 2016 campaign — and so I don’t expect that there would be any quick-term resolution of these issues before the election,” he says. (Hasen was also featured by The Hill and Yahoo News.)

“I think this amounts (yet again) to a considerable amount of noise without any real prospect of legal consequence,” UCLA Law professor Justin Levitt told Salon. “There will be political consequences, and messaging consequences, and those may well [be] driving the filing of lawsuits. But there’s no way that the lawsuits actually stop VP Harris from getting the nomination or getting on the ballot, and next to no way that they stop her from using any of the funds already raised for Biden.”

“I think the vice president has been very strong on this. In fact, you may recall that she was giving a civil rights speech … months ago, back in March. She was one of the first to call for an immediate cease fire and to get things in order,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto.

If you’re crossing lots of time zones — such as when flying from Los Angeles to London — you may step off the plane feeling like a zombie, ready for bed before lunchtime. There’s only so much you can do to prepare in advance for such a dramatic time difference, but what you do when you arrive matters, says Dr. Alon Avidan, director of [The UCLA Health Sleep Disorders Center].

Alcohol can also impact the body’s ability to make the most of the food people consume. That’s because it pushes everything through the gut quickly, so there’s less time for nutrients to be absorbed — which in turn magnifies what IBD patients are already experiencing, says Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, an assistant professor of medicine and director of women’s health [at the UCLA Health Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases].

Experts debate whether certain tissue abnormalities called “cancer” should be given the name at all — to wit, DCIS, ductal carcinoma in situ, classified as stage 0 breast cancer, which Patricia Ganz, M.D., director of cancer prevention and control research at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA Health, has argued should be interpreted as a “condition that is close to a cancer diagnosis, but is not.”

“Given what has already transpired, and the forecast for the next week or so, it’s quite likely that much of California and the Southwest will end up experiencing their hottest July on record,” UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain wrote in a blog post this weekend.