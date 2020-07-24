UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Twitter’s move is a bold one,” said Sarah Roberts, the co-director of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. “Considering the difficulty and resources required to chase down, remove and block such content — and its creators — from the platform.”

“The Muir ideal of the lone white man at one with nature in the wilderness excludes all kinds of people from that relationship,” said Jon Christensen, an environmental historian and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “That ideal has caused a lot of damage.”

Whether or not you can benefit from this housing boom depends on whether you’ve been able to keep your job during the pandemic, said Paul Habibi of the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This has really exacerbated a lot of the disconnects we’ve already had in the market with respect to affordability and homeownership,” he said. Habibi added that roughly one in four homeowners weren’t able to make last month’s mortgage payment.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist who specializes in infectious disease at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, worries about the strain that large parties like the one Paul hosted will have on health departments. “It becomes very difficult to be able to nail down who was within six feet of somebody for 15 minutes or more,” Dr. Rimoin said in a phone call to Mashable. “Going a single party can completely exhaust the capacity of the health department to be able to do contact tracing.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC).

Antibodies from a mild case of COVID-19 appear to fall dramatically in the first three months after infection, and could disappear within about a year, according to a small study by UCLA researchers. … The study’s authors said the role of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is not known, but the findings should prompt caution regarding antibody-based “immunity passports,” the goal of herd immunity, and vaccine durability. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang was interviewed on NPR’s “All Things Considered”)

The study’s lead author Lara Cushing, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California [Los Angeles], said the findings are “on par with the increased risk you see for women who smoke.” But unlike smoking, “it’s not really something you can do much about on an individual level.”

At the University of California, Los Angeles, however, a striking experimental film program had emerged in the shadows. For nearly a decade, Black students out of [the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television] aimed to bring a new kind of social consciousness to the screen. These filmmakers accomplished this by showing authentic stories of Black life, Black struggle, and Black radicalization through plots and characters, and through avant-garde. Known as the L.A. Rebellion, this movement of Black independent filmmakers influenced by political, racial, and economic upheaval during the late 1960s included directors like Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, Haile Gerima, and Dee Rees.

“Latino and people of color basically do the scut work that keep the state going, its economy going, but get very little of the resources,” says Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. His recent study shows Latinx Californians between the ages of 50 and 64 have died at more than five times the rate of white people of the same age.

A new study in mice led by UCLA biologists strongly suggests that serotonin and drugs that target serotonin, such as anti-depressants, can have a major effect on the gut’s microbiota — the 100 trillion or so bacteria and other microbes that live in the human body’s intestines… “Our previous work showed that particular gut bacteria help the gut produce serotonin. In this study, we were interested in finding out why they might do so,” said [Elaine] Hsiao, UCLA assistant professor of integrative biology and physiology, and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics in the UCLA College; and of digestive diseases in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Researchers at UCLA and USC estimate in a study released Wednesday that pregnant women who are exposed to high levels of ultrafine particles from jet airplane exhaust are 14% more likely to have a preterm birth — before 37 weeks of pregnancy — than those exposed to lower levels… “The data suggest that airplane pollution contributes to preterm births above and beyond the main source of air pollution in this area, which is traffic,” said Dr. Beate Ritz, a professor in the departments of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.