UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA Extension has received a $6 million gift from professor, author and entrepreneur Scott Galloway to fund a new program that gives non-traditional students access to the skills and resources needed to launch their careers, it was announced Tuesday … “Scott Galloway’s generous gift will help us continue to widen the doors of opportunity and provide our students with the tools and connections needed to thrive in today’s economy,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said.

Two scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, have developed a way to calculate the approximate speed of disease spread between distant places via ocean travel hundreds of years ago. In their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Elizabeth Blackmore and James Lloyd-Smith compiled factors that can impact disease spread and applied them mathematically to crews and passengers aboard ocean-crossing vessels to learn more about the spread of disease in the early days of ocean travel.

“A false positive can result in PrEP interruptions that create potential vulnerability to HIV acquisition, and more importantly causes profound psychological distress while a person awaits confirmatory results from a second test,” said study chair Raphael Landovitz, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These concerns need to be balanced against the anticipated benefits of slightly earlier HIV detection.”

Joseph Friedman, a substance-use researcher at UCLA and UC San Diego, said the data might reflect that “people are getting smarter about fentanyl,” but it’s too soon to tell if the decline in deaths will continue. “Hopefully, we’re really going to plateau for a while and then ideally go downward,” he said.

“He’s here to reaffirm and to get continued support for the U.S. relationship with Israel, to signify his commitment to fulfill the obligations and his priorities for the conflict and to make sure it ends on terms that he thinks are beneficial for Israel, but are now looking more and more suspect as we go forward and as this drags on,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 1:10 mark).

“It’s really not about … Vice President Harris. It’s really about us,” said UCLA’s Juliet Williams (approx. 2:10 mark).

Rick Hasen, a law professor and election law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there’s no reason to think Ohio wouldn’t honor the later deadline, but that gray period did leave some Democratic Party leaders feeling squirrely about getting the nomination shored up sooner.

“We’re going to have to have massive readjustments in the way in which we live our lives” as heat intensifies, said Bharat Venkat, the director of the UCLA Heat Lab, which studies the effects of rising temperatures.

A multiyear mobile phone survey by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work expanded its questionnaire in 2023 to look into discrimination and violence. Randall Kuhn, a professor of community health sciences in the Fielding School of Public Health, said the team wanted to know whether the proliferation of anti-camping laws would unleash hostility toward homeless people.