UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latino voters and the L.A. mayoral race | Los Angeles Times

As he did during the primary, Caruso — a former Republican who is now a Democrat — will likely use his fortune to saturate the airwaves, including Spanish-language media … “Those TV ads are effective, but they’re superficial,” said Matt A. Barreto, a researcher with the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute. “Community, door-to-door contact is way more effective.”

Wage workers know they deserve more | Los Angeles Times

“People erroneously believe there’s a shortage of workers. There’s a shortage of good jobs,” said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center. “You have corporations making massive profits during pandemic conditions, and then you have so-called essential workers putting themselves at risk for a poverty wage.”

Clinical trials for antiviral monkeypox drug | NBC News

In an email, Dr. Judith Currier, a professor of medicine at the UCLA Division of Infectious Diseases and the chair of a major HIV-related clinical trial network funded by the NIH, confirmed that a trial is being discussed. “I think the holdup is identifying the funding for this work.”

Oak fire near Yosemite grows | Los Angeles Times

The fire tore through an area with extremely dry fuels near “subdivisions nestled in the foothills amid dense vegetation,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and a California climate fellow at the Nature Conservancy, said on Twitter. “With #OakFire, streak of relatively modest and non-destructive wildfires in CA so far this season appears to be over,” Swain said in a later tweet. (UCLA’s Park Williams was quoted about the fire in another Los Angeles Times piece.)

U.S. running out of time to contain monkeypox | National Public Radio

“We’re losing daylight,” UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who has studied monkeypox for decades, told NPR. “Every day that we aren’t continuing to push forward on all fronts, the less likely it is that we will be able to contain it.” (Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by CNN and Fox News.)

The new battle for same-sex marriage | USA Today

Many LGBTQ activists have warned in recent months that a Supreme Court that overturns abortion rights could also remove protections for same-sex marriage. “In overturning Roe v. Wade, the current Supreme Court showed hostility to individual rights protected by the due process clause of the Constitution,” said Brad Sears, founding executive director at the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law.

6th Street bridge shut down again by LAPD | Los Angeles Times

Eric Avila, an urban historian at UCLA, said there has to be a way to prevent dangerous activity while also allowing activities like lowriding. Lowrider cruising, he said, is part of the Eastside’s identity with a history inextricably tied to Whittier Boulevard, where the bridge spills out into. “What’s wrong with … slow cruising on the bridge to show off cars in a way that people do at Elysian Park on Sunday?” he said. (Avila was also quoted by KCBS-TV.)

California gun law aims to set up Supreme Court fight | Los Angeles Times

“One big difference between this law and Texas’ [abortion ban] is the likely opinion of the Supreme Court,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor with expertise in 2nd Amendment issues. Winkler pointed to the Supreme Court’s recent decisions that struck down abortion rights guaranteed in Roe vs. Wade and a New York law that restricted concealed carry as evidence against its likelihood in upholding California’s new private right to action.

List of top-paid movie stars reveals Hollywood bias | Newsweek

Tom Nunan, Continuing Lecturer at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television says it’s “wrong” and “stupid” that the list is “so utterly stacked in favor of men.” “No audience wants to be served up the same old/same old, over and over again,” Nunan explains. “‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘The Old Guard’ all prove that women can and do open major, blockbuster franchises.”

How director Jordan Peele changed face of horror genre | CBS News

Tananarive Due, a Black horror expert who teaches at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that executives took note after [the success of “Get Out”], opening doors for a Black-led horror renaissance with films like the 2021 reboot of “Candyman.”

What is behind heat waves roiling the U.S.? | Reuters

“Climate change is making extreme and unprecedented heat events both more intense and more common, pretty much universally throughout the world,” said Daniel Swain, climate scientist at UCLA. “Heat waves are probably the most underestimated type of potential disaster because they routinely kill a lot of people. And we just don’t hear about it because it doesn’t kill them in, to put it bluntly, sufficiently dramatic ways. There aren’t bodies on the street.”

The Webb Space Telescope is a time machine | Atlantic

Knowing the composition of the most distant galaxies “is really going to reveal to us something fundamental about how these galaxies form and grow,” Tommaso Treu, a UCLA astrophysicist and member of the other team that independently identified the galaxy, told me. (Treu also led the Webb observation program that produced the data in which Glassy [galaxy] was found.)

‘Parentese’ is truly a lingua franca | New York Times

“I’m probably the author with the most papers on this topic until now, and this is just blowing my stuff away,” said Greg Bryant, a cognitive scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not associated with the new research. “Everywhere you go in the world, where people are talking to babies, you hear these sounds.”

Potty-training for children with cerebral palsy | NBC’s “Today”

Doctor Irene Koolwijk, a board-certified Developmental Behavioral Pediatrician and Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor in Pediatrics at UCLA, explained how to help children with cerebral palsy potty-train … “For potty training, you have to put a lot of skills together,” Koolwijk said. They include an understanding of sensation, destination (the toilet), direction (knowing which route to take in order to get there) and anticipation, or the ability able to calculate how long you can hold it in.

Zooming across the political divide | Phys.org

Social psychologists at UCLA have done what seems impossible, at least on the internet: getting liberals and conservatives to have meaningful and congenial political discussions. The trick? They held these conversations over Zoom, the video conferencing tool that the pandemic has made a household word. (UCLA’s Matthew Lieberman is quoted; UCLA’s Ashley Binnquist and Stephanie Dolbier are cited.)

Inflation laws and rent increases | KTTV-TV

“I think it’s important to understand, as sort of a baseline, that fundamentally rents aren’t going up because of inflation. Inflation averaged about 2% a year over the past two decades. But as L.A. renters know, rents went up much more than that in many of those years. Rents go up when there’s an imbalance of power in favor of landlords, because there are a lot of people who need housing and not a lot of homes for them to choose from,” said UCLA’s Shane Phillips.

How L.A. neighborhood guards against deadly heat | Bloomberg

David Eisenman, a professor of medicine and public health and director at the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters, says that equity more than environment explains such disparities in heat-related health effects. “It wouldn’t be as much of an issue if Pacoima were a leafier, shaded and wealthier community,” he says. “Those communities can protect themselves as streets are shaded, so they don’t accumulate as much heat or give off as much heat at night, and homes are more often air-conditioned.”

BA.5 fuels another U.S. COVID wave | Xinhua

Zhang Zuofeng, chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua the two subvariants are more transmissible than earlier variants of Omicron, and can evade protection from vaccines and previous infections more easily. Getting booster shots, though may not fully prevent people from infections, would offer protections against severe diseases, Zhang said.