(Commentary by UCLA’s David Myers) Many Israelis, particularly among the Jewish majority, feel a sense of apocalyptic doom today. It is not only a few days before Tisha B’Av, the saddest day in the Jewish calendar, commemorating the destruction of the two holy temples in Jerusalem. It is also a time of immense political uncertainty in Israel.

“We are witnessing here in Los Angeles, a strike summer. Thousands and thousands of workers in many different industries are exercising their right to form and join unions, and to withhold their labor through strikes,” said UCLA’s Kent Wong.

“‘Clinically studied’ can mean lots of things,” said Alan Castel, the paper’s senior author and a UCLA psychology professor. “Maybe the product was studied only in animals, or in people, but found to be ineffective or not effective enough. ‘Clinically studied’ only shows that someone was interested enough in the product to study it, not that the study was well-designed or showed conclusively that the supplement works.”

A “swarm of boulders” was sent careening into space after NASA successfully disrupted the orbit of an asteroid last year, according to the space agency. … David Jewett, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has been tracking changes after the DART mission with the Hubble telescope, told ABC News the trail of the impact had been studied for months and no boulders were noticed. (Also: Gizmodo.)

According to a new study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), from 2000 to 2021, climate change caused the loss of over 40 trillion liters (10 trillion gallons) of water in [the Colorado River] basin. This is equal to the full storage capacity of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir on the Colorado River. … “The fact that warming removed as much water from the basin as the size of Lake Mead itself during the recent megadrought is a wakeup call to the climate change impacts we are living today,” said [lead author Benjamin Bass, a hydrological modeler at UCLA].

Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, told me that she also sees positives to this wetter reality. “We thought we could overpower nature and reengineer it with no consequences. We are seeing that that is not true over time, and I think the resurgence of these lakes is another example of that.

“I hate to say it, but I think the reality in the next decade or two is just higher utility prices due to these combinations of factors,” said UCLA urban planning professor Greg Pierce. “Once we’ve fully transitioned, I do think there’s potential for quite a bit of savings compared to what people are used to paying and what we would be paying if we just stayed on natural gas.”

But how would Bowie himself feel about the posthumous collaboration? “Hate is a strong word,” said Tiffany Naiman, UCLA’s director of music industry programs and an expert on Bowie, of the icon’s feelings toward the genre. “I think he had a very difficult relationship with certain parts of America including country music.”