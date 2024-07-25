UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Fowler Museum at UCLA is scheduled to announce Wednesday that it will be repatriating 20 items of significant cultural importance to the Warumungu community of Tennant Creek in northern Australia … The objects include stone knives with handles made of grass resin sheathed in paperbark bound with string. (Also: Daily Bulletin and KABC-TV.)

That’s why 34 states and dozens of local municipalities have set a higher minimum wage than the federal baseline. Tia Koonse, legal and policy research manager at the UCLA Labor Center, said that’s good, but leaves a lot of workers out. “In fact, people aren’t talking about it enough,” she said.

COVID-19 doesn’t raise a person’s risk of developing chronic fatigue syndrome more than any other infectious disease, a new study finds … “ME/CFS is no more likely to occur in people infected with COVID-19 than people with other acute illnesses,” said co-senior researcher Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: KTLA-TV and ScienceDaily.)

Admittedly, it’s difficult to cut pesticides out of your life entirely, because they exist at least at low levels in so many places. But Dr. Avital Harari, a University of California, Los Angeles, endocrine surgeon who has studied pesticides, tells Yahoo Life that it’s worth taking the precautions you can, especially if you live near farmlands where pesticides are sprayed.

Dr. Edmond Hewlett, a professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry and spokesperson for the American Dental Association, says the bones you’re born with define the jawline. “It’s your lower jaw that’s going to define the shape of your jaw,” he said. “Working that muscle will not change the actual jawbone.”