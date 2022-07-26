UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latest surge sparks fears of long COVID | Los Angeles Times

Some factors that put patients at higher risk of long COVID include being overweight, high blood pressure or heart disease, said Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, director of the UCLA Health Long COVID Program. Women also appear to be at a relatively higher risk.

With COVID surging, which public activities are safe? | Los Angeles Times

Ferrer might implement a countywide indoor mask mandate this week … It still leaves a lot of room for people to make decisions about gatherings with friends and family, going out to eat, summer travel and more. “Being vaccinated and indoor masking are two relatively benign things that have a lot of weight,” said Dr. Peter Katona, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “Ultimately, it’s your risk tolerance that decides what you do or don’t do.”

Amazon’s war on fake reviews | New York Magazine

According to Brett Hollenbeck, professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, fake reviews have ballooned in recent years: “Amazon began letting Shenzhen manufacturers sell direct rather than through an intermediary. They will have ten almost identical products, and there are huge incentives to get ahead of each other in the search rankings.”

Abortion training in a post-Roe America | Marketplace

Limited training could result in underprepared or unprepared doctors, especially in states where abortion is restricted to rare circumstances, like when a mother’s life is in danger. “I fear that, you know, in a field where repetition and volume are the main predictors of confidence and competence in any procedure, that that competence and confidence will suffer,” said Dr. Kavita Vinekar, an OB-GYN professor at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Native Americans on this summer’s TV slate | National Public Radio

It’s a significant moment for a group that has been severely underrepresented in media. Last year, UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report found that Indigenous people made up less than one percent of acting roles. They were virtually nonexistent in creative roles behind the camera.

How is climate change affecting floods? | New York Times

For example, scientists are confident that climate change makes unusually hot days more common. They’re not as sure that climate change is making tornadoes more severe. Floods fall somewhere along the confidence spectrum between heat waves (“yes, clearly”) and tornadoes (“we don’t know yet”), said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at University of California, Los Angeles.

LGBTQ activists angered by conversion therapy in Baja | KPBS-TV

Studies show that people who undergo conversion therapy end up with higher rates of suicide attempts, depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorders and a wide range of mental health problems, said Ilan Meyer, of the UCLA Williams Institute. “It is not a therapy that supports the person — it is a therapy that endorses the social condemnation of that person,” he said.

Heat-relief efforts must be priority statewide | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman and V. Kelly Turner) This summer’s record-setting temperatures represent an alarming long-term trend: Heat waves are growing longer, more severe and frequent because of climate change. Yet we build and run cities — where 95% of Californians live — in ways that make urban temperatures higher and more dangerous. Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related phenomenon Californians face. And it’s getting worse.

One virus hunter’s warning | CNN

“We have the internet and social media, which really make information and news circulate much faster. But we’re also living in a time of increased travel, increased trade, increased population mobility and increased population — and also climate change, which is also changing both the epidemiologic and ecologic landscape … All of these things together make it a perfect storm for viruses to spread, but also for us to understand what’s happening in a much faster timeline,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by KNX-FM — approx. 1:20 mark).

Eating only in the daytime can help with diabetes | Healthline

Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, a senior clinical dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center and an assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, says eating irregularly can put pressure on the body. “Our bodies have a circadian rhythm. Like the Earth has a daily rhythm, so too do our bodies. If we don’t align our eating habits with the best/healthiest rhythms, it can increase our risk for chronic diseases and inflammation,” Hunnes told Healthline.

Post-Roe drug delays weigh on patients, providers | Axios

When providers can’t prescribe the best treatment for a patient, they are left with prescribing “less clinically efficacious drugs or maybe more costly drugs,” said Deepak Sisodiya, chief pharmacy officer at UCLA Health Pharmaceutical Services.

New weight-loss drugs, surgery come at a cost | USA Today

As with any medication, they’re not for everyone. Some people suffer severe stomach problems, though doctors who use them routinely say they can help patients work through most of them. Dr. Zhaoping Li, chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles, said stomach discomfort is part of how the drugs work. “That’s how it makes you not want to eat,” she said.

The latest on COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think it’s time for us to get back to masking. I think whatever we can do to encourage that would be important. We’re seeing higher rates of hospitalization than we had earlier. We’re seeing more cases. So I do think it is one way to reduce the risk of transmission,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice.