Scientists are holding human-induced climate change responsible for the Colorado River Basin’s loss of more than 10 trillion gallons of water — or about the entire storage capacity of Lake Mead — over the past two decades. … “The fact that warming removed as much water from the basin as the size of Lake Mead itself during the recent megadrought is a wakeup call to the climate change impacts we are living today,” lead author Benjamin Bass, a hydrologic modeler at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.

“I’ll be honest with you. The temperatures we have been experiencing this summer, especially what we’re going to see every summer, I think for a lot of folks it’ll require a massive shift where for at least maybe a month or two a year, you’re going to have to shift your workout to something indoors,” Bharat Venkat, an associate professor at the University of California Los Angeles and director of the UCLA Heat Lab, told CBS News.

Essentially from the moment babies enter the world, they make noise. From that very first delivery room cry to their first words, babies are exploring their newfound abilities and anatomy. It’s this period of exploration that Dr. Megha Sundara researches as the director of University of California, Los Angeles Language Acquisition Lab. She studies how babies listen before they start talking, and how they eventually learn language. (Sundara was interviewed.)

Heat is especially dangerous for babies, toddlers | Los Angeles Times

For homes without air conditioning, [UCLA’s Dr. Anu] Seshadri suggests putting a bucket of ice in front of the fan to help circulate chilled air around the room. However, she recommends against using a fan when it’s over 90 degrees because it won’t do more than move hot air around, she said.

Adam Winkler, the Connell Professor of Law at UCLA who has authored a book about the political battles over gun control, said the notion of “2nd Amendment sanctuaries” has become increasingly popular in rural communities in states that adopt gun safety regulations. “These are elected officials who want to make a stand in favor of the 2nd Amendment, so they’re rattling their guns,” he said.

UCLA astrophysicist Andrea Ghez, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics in 2020 for her role in the black hole’s discovery, visited the Galaxy Garden in 2009 while doing research at the Keck Observatory telescopes on Mauna Kea. “There’s something very visceral about it. It brings it back to the human scale, and somehow that affects a different part of your brain, or your understanding of things,” she said. “Even as a scientist, it was really somehow very profound to see it depicted in that way.”

“Many eligible individuals who could benefit from statin therapy are not currently treated,” agreed Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles and co-chief of the UCLA Division of Cardiology. That’s important because “improved use of statin therapy could prevent hundreds of thousands of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events each year in the U.S.,” said Fonarow, who was not part of the study team.

Miguel Cuevas, an avid gardener, rushed online to research the mysterious phenomenon and discovered he was witnessing a rare blooming of Agave Americana, commonly known as the century plant, unfolding outside his own home. … “Once it gets to its height, it branches out and it looks almost like a tree,” explained Allison Keeney, assistant director of the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden.

Meanwhile, at least one recent research report has found program duplication concerns to be exaggerated. “Community colleges have continuously served different student communities than the CSUs and UCs, and can help address the undersupply of qualified workers in certain industries,” said the report from the University of California, Los Angeles’ Civil Rights Project.