“There are two different kinds of claims. There are claims related to campaign finance, which we can put to the side for a second. Then there are claims that somehow, Joe Biden can’t be replaced on the ballot. Those claims are not going to go anywhere,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

Harris, a biracial woman who is set to be the first Asian American and Black woman to lead a major party’s presidential ticket, is an appealing candidate to gen Z voters, who are among the most diverse generation in U.S. history, said Yalda Uhls with the Center for Scholars and Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles … A report from the center published last year that surveyed people from ages 10 to 24 found that adolescents are most interested in hopeful uplifting content of people beating the odds.

The best move that Netanyahu can take right now would be to agree to a ceasefire, “even if it means that the main objective of having Hamas eliminated is not met,” said Benjamin Radd, political scientist and lecturer at the UCLA School of Law. This is despite the risk of Netanyahu having his government toppled, which exposes him to political and legal risks, he said.

According to a 2021 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, no state in the U.S. “recognizes the gay and trans panic defenses as free-standing defenses under their respective penal codes.” Rather, they have been used to support arguments of provocation, diminished capacity, insanity or self-defense.

Then there are the possible chemical pollutants that come from runoff from industrial waste, which could pose serious health risks, as well as skin irritation. And having cuts or open wounds on the skin could also increase the risk of any infection from whatever is in the water, says Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine at epidemiology at University of California Los Angeles.

When it comes to what causes Graves’ disease, the root of the autoimmune disorder is widely unknown. Andrew Gianoukakis, professor of medicine at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and chief of the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, says there is more to know about this complex disease.

A team of investigators from UCLA has identified distinct patient preference-based profiles among men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer regarding their treatment options that could help enhance shared decision-making and patient satisfaction in prostate cancer care. (UCLA’s Dr. Christopher Saigal and Dr. Jonathan Bergman were quoted.)

A California man faces an arson charge after prosecutors say he started a fire near Chico that grew into a 125,000-acre blaze in less than 24 hours on Thursday, the latest wildfire to scorch its way across the West this summer … Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist, said during a live YouTube video the fire is likely to become enormous and is one to be around for “weeks if not months, it might last until the fall.”