California once again at center of virus crisis | New York Times

“It’s very hard to go backwards,” said Jonathan Fielding, a professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles and the former public health director for Los Angeles County, who worried that a lack of consistent messaging had allowed many Californians to choose which message they wanted to hear. “What is the message, when you are hearing, basically, a cacophony?” (Fielding also wrote a commentary in The Hill.)

New CDC guidelines on isolating for moderate COVID-19 | USA Today

Reinfection is something immunologists and infectious disease researchers are all looking for, said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and chief of infectious disease at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Our antenna are up,” he said.

Controlling COVID-19 before a vaccine by focusing on ‘core groups’ | Washington Post opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jeffrey Klausner) We have seen that in most of the covid-19 epidemics, some places and population groups get infected at a much higher rate than others. Once infection — and subsequent immunity — rates are high enough in those subgroups, there is a low chance of infecting someone, and the infection disappears.

Biden and Trump: Doctors say attacks on age can be ‘dangerous’ | CNN

Physicians with expertise on the aging brain urge voters not to be overly focused on age alone. “It’s very important to focus on experience, on who the person is and policy issues rather than age,” said Dr. Gary Small, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and the Parlow-Solomon professor on aging at University of California, Los Angeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine.

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters | Associated Press

“They’re going to have to be very inventive and very nimble to squeeze what they can out of this movie and maybe set a pattern for this kind of COVID theatrical universe we’re moving into,” says [UCLA’s Jonathan] Kuntz. “If they don’t do something, if they just keeping holding the films back, the theaters are going to die."

Gov. Jerry Brown and his lasting mark on CA, country | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown served the state in the 1970s but returned to power again nearly 30 years later, from 2011 to 2019. In a new and in-depth account of Brown’s life, author Jim Newton [of UCLA] describes the politician as anything by ordinary.

Racism a factor in why Asian Americans face economic insecurity | LAist

A new UCLA study using data from unemployment claims, the Current Population Survey, and from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that Asian Americans are suffering financially more than whites amid the pandemic, and that related xenophobia has harmed Asian-owned businesses. “What we started seeing is people harassing Asians, blaming them for the pandemic,” said UCLA economist Paul Ong. “That also seemed to translate into an informal boycott of Asian restaurants — Chinese restaurants in particular.”

Law firms make $235 million on virus-fueled bankruptcies | Bloomberg Law

Through June, 33 publicly traded companies with more than $100 million in assets each had sought court relief from creditors, according to a UCLA Law School database. Lynn LoPucki, a UCLA School of Law professor who developed the database, said the best predictor for how much money a company will pay its law firm during a bankruptcy is how many professionals are authorized to work on the case. The amount of assets is a “strong second,” he said.

Challenges of virtual exhibitions for architecture students | KCET-TV

The UCLA Architecture and Urban Design’s annual RUMBLE thesis show is typically a raucous affair, where the school transforms the building and invites the public to see the students’ projects over two days. Panel discussions are had, and big names in architecture look over the new crop of graduates’ work. This year’s RUMBLE had to move to various online venues. Heather Roberge, chair of the UCLA Architecture and Urban Design department, says that there were definitely frustrations in moving RUMBLE online, namely that the live environment provides a looser, more open stage for students, and that it’s a lot harder to involve the general public via web platforms.

COVID-19: Should I get a test? | Wall Street Journal

If you are driving by car to a vacation in the mountains, you probably don’t need to be tested, but you might want to consider it if you flew on an airplane, said Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Contact tracers: The work of California’s disease detectives | CalMatters

“That’s a lot of people to be able to train really quickly, to be able to control quality … Our training academy’s model, and then the state’s model, is that we’re utilizing state, county and city employees. We just trained librarians, we trained census workers, and sort of re-orging them to do this contact tracing,” said UCLA’s Alina Dorian (approx. 2:45 mark).

Trump plays both sides of vote-by-mail debate | Daily Beast

“From a public health perspective, anything that reduces the amount of time that people have to spend together particularly indoors and in close contact would be valuable in preventing COVID-19 transmission,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. (Brewer was also interviewed on KNX-AM.)