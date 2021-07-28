UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID deaths rise when eviction moratoriums end | City News Service

COVID-19 death rates increased significantly when states lifted eviction moratoriums that were put in place to protect renters who could not make payments during the pandemic, according to a UCLA-led study released Monday … “Evictions may have accelerated COVID-19 transmission by decreasing individuals’ ability to socially distance,” said the study’s senior author, Frederick Zimmerman, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Kathryn Leifheit is also quoted. Also: HuffPost, LAist, Medical Xpress, KNBC-TV, KCAL-TV, KNX-AM, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM and Telemundo 52.)

UCLA Health hospitals ranked No. 3 in U.S. | City News Service

The No. 3 ranking was the highest for UCLA Medical Center in the 32 years U.S. News & World Report has released hospital rankings. UCLA Medical Center received top 10 rankings in 12 specialties. (Also: U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospitals and Best Hospitals in California.)

UC’s capacity crunch | Los Angeles Times

At UCLA, the most popular campus in the nation, the admission rate for California freshman applicants was as high as 43% in 1995 but dropped to 9.9% this year as applications nearly quadrupled. UCLA’s acceptance bar is now the highest in campus history … Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA vice provost of enrollment management, said the campus was focusing on helping students complete their degrees more quickly so as to free up more spaces for new students.

Tips for planning summer travel | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Emanuel Maidenberg, a psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences professor at UCLA, said passengers’ personal beliefs may be inconsistent with mask-wearing, which fuels conflict if they are asked to wear a mask in a confined space. Maidenberg added that excessive alcohol consumption — which has increased during the pandemic — has only worsened this tension.

Heat waves linked to workers’ injuries | Marketplace

The dangers of heat in the workplace go beyond heat exhaustion and dehydration, said UCLA professor Jisung Park. He’s the lead author of a new paper that found higher temperatures were linked to more injuries at work. “Actually the vast majority of the incidents that are caused by hotter temperature in our data appear to be completely or ostensibly unrelated things. So, falling off a ladder, being hit by a moving vehicle, getting your hand caught in a machine,” he said.

Policymakers should address low productivity growth | The Hill

(Commentary by UCLA’s Lee Ohanian) Economic crises of all sorts loom on the horizon, ranging from high and rising federal debt, to high and rising inflation, to unsustainably high and rising housing costs. But the most important crisis we currently face is one you never hear about: historically low labor productivity growth.

COVID roars back, forcing Newsom to act | Cal Matters

So who, one might wonder, are the Californians who have refused to be vaccinated? A new survey by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health found sharp variations by ethnicity, geography and economic class, but they are not the right-wing Trumpies often pictured in the media.

California orders vaccinations for health workers, state employees | Cal Matters

Shira Shafir, an epidemiology professor at UCLA, said from a public health perspective, it is extremely valuable for employers to require their workers to get vaccinated. “Given the risk of transmission, it is really important to use all public health prevention measures we have at our disposal,” she said. “Vaccines protect against the Delta variant, but they only work if people get them.”

Experts weigh in on state’s vaccination mandate | KNX-AM

“We’ve tried our best to convince the un-convinceable to do the right thing, and it hasn’t worked much of the time,” said Dr. Peter Katona a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA. “We have to go with something that’s a little more distasteful to the ‘nobody’s going to tell me what to do’ crowd, but at the same time, it’s in the best interest of society.”