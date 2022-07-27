UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Historic redlining led to extreme heat in Watts | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Bharat Jayram Venkat) Since 2019, I’ve been studying how exposure to extreme heat and its effects is unequally distributed — what’s often described as thermal inequality. Thermal inequality disproportionately affects those who have already been harmed by other kinds of inequality. One is residential redlining, which in turn has been central in shaping thermal inequality.

Studies say Wuhan market was source of COVID | Los Angeles Times

“Before embarking on this research, we were very unclear on how lineage A and lineage B related to each other, and if they both had occurred in or around the Huanan market,” said Dr. Marc Suchard, a biostatistician at UCLA Fielding School who worked on the study. The data showed that both versions of the virus circulated at the market, suggesting there were at least two separate cases of successful virus transmission from animals to humans. “It’s approximately 60 times more likely that you have multiple introductions,” Suchard said. (Also: City News Service.)

Should you wait for the omicron booster? | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said the question of whether to wait for the new boosters “has come up quite a lot,” and that “different people have different opinions.” But his advice? “Get it now, and then worry about the variant-specific booster later.”

COVID’s mental health toll on new parents | LAist

Dr. Misty Richards, medical director of perinatal psychiatry at UCLA, knew the mandate would mean more patients would get flagged for potential depression and potentially hit roadblocks while looking for treatment. “It is very hard for women to access a reproductive psychiatrist in the community. It can be quite costly. And the wait times can be four to five months, and that’s an average,” Richards said.

Joni Mitchell sings again after brain aneurysm | NPR News

Dr. Anthony Wang, a neurosurgeon at Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital, is among those who are astounded by Mitchell’s recovery. “To be able to recover to the point of being able to perform as a musician is really incredible,” Wang told NPR. Brain surgeons often use “return-to-work” as a marker of a successful functional recovery, he explained. “But very rarely is that work quite so nuanced.”

Ping-ponging pandemic precautions | Los Angeles Times

Bringing those numbers down is necessary to protect the vulnerable among us, such as the elderly and people who are immunocompromised, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at UCLA. “What we need to do is have a mindset, or social norm, that we are going to expect somewhat of a roller-coaster ride as new variants arise and sweep through the population,” he said. “We can go back to more business as usual, but when rates are high, we should all do our part in reducing transmission.”

Stronger public health efforts needed to confront outbreaks | KCRW-FM

“The [monkeypox] outbreak that we’re seeing is associated with the West African clade, which has a … fatality rate … between 1-4%. But it isn’t just about mortality,” says Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “People are suffering enormously with this … It’s very, very debilitating. It can result in very severe disease … It’s important not to minimize how painful and difficult it can be to go through.” (Rimoin was also quoted by Reuters and Channel News Asia and interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

Extreme weather events are the new normal | USA Today

Scientists are hoping to see more consideration for extreme events. Plans can no longer be made based on what’s happened in the past, because the future is going to be very, very different, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

High-potency pot and risk of psychosis, addiction | NBC News

“With the increasing strength of cannabis available in the U.S. and around the globe, it’s important to understand the long-term health outcomes that might be associated with using these types of products as compared to what has traditionally been available,” said Ziva Cooper, the director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids.

Worker rights caravan hits Orange County | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A January 2022 report from the UCLA Labor Center notes that even before COVID-19, fast food workers in Los Angeles County faced “disproportionately high rates of injury, workplace violence, harassment, retaliation and wage theft.” Fifty-seven percent of workers surveyed said they were victims of multiple forms of wage theft, the report said, and a third of those surveyed said they suffered retaliation for asking to be paid properly, taking a sick day or asking to be paid for a sick day.

Extreme weather puts focus on climate change | ABC News

“I think they should be very concerned. Pick up the paper, turn on your television. A massive heat wave, going from Las Vegas to the East Coast. Boston, multiple days of triple-digits, breaking temperature records. The Pacific Northwest, heading into another heat dome,” said UCLA’s Glen MacDonald.

Legacy admissions a tradition that may soon end | KPCC-FM

“In 1996 California voters passed what was called Proposition 209, and voted to ban the use of affirmative action involving race-based and gender-based preferences. There was an attempt to repeal Proposition 209 in 2020 through another ballot initiative called Proposition 16, but voters did not pass it. So, California has not practiced affirmative action since 1996,” said UCLA’s Mitchell Chang (approx. 7:40 mark).