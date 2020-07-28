UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The reality is that we will come back to a different society, a different economy and a different definition of workplaces when this is over,” said Victor Narro, project director and professor of labor studies at the UCLA Labor Center.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s David Stein) As uprisings against police brutality and systemic racism grip our nation, every institution must reckon with its contributions to the problem of black and brown unemployment and take responsibility towards crafting the solution. The Federal Reserve is no exception.

“In this infection, a lot of the proteins are… dumped into the blood. This may be one of the reasons that we’re seeing increased strokes in people, and other kinds of… vascular or perfusion problems. But right now, it’s really supportive care,” said UCLA’s Richard Jackson. (Jackson was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”.)

“We are at the phase of just beginning to flatten the curve, albeit at a higher level than before,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said Sunday of California. “I would anticipate — depending upon the cooperation of the public — we would start seeing cases beginning to go down in the next couple of weeks.”

“We underestimated the virus. We underestimated spread. We really are on track to lose many, many more American lives,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:40 mark).

“There appears to be a Sinophobic reacation. So we saw that very early in Chinatown, around Lunar New Year… where patrons were beginning to avoid Chinatown,” said UCLA’s Paul Ong. (Also: KQED-FM.)

“It’s like a ticking timebomb,” said Ananya Roy, a UCLA professor who directs the Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy. She worries we’re on a path to mass housing insecurity on a scale not seen since the Great Depression. “The point of the Great Depression was a generalized condition of precarity and suffering. Even those who were well-to-do were suddenly facing eviction, suddenly living in a Hooverville,” said Roy.

“There is absolutely no evidence that shows having a higher score makes for better lawyers,” said UCLA School of Law Dean Jennifer L. Mnookin, a longtime supporter of lowering the passing score. “There is significant evidence that it reduces the diversity of the bar.”

Excess demand for street parking also causes car owners to spend a lot of time looking for parking, which increases rush-hour congestion and pollution while making life more dangerous for pedestrians. University of California at Los Angeles economist Donald Shoup estimates that 30 to 70 percent of traffic in dense residential neighborhoods consists of drivers looking for parking, depending on the time of day.

We also speak with Cecilia Menjívar, UCLA sociology professor, who says the image of unmarked vans snatching people from the streets “brings back memories to Latin Americans who lived through disappearances of families and friends and co-workers.”

The work “reinforces the concept and the truism that brain development is affected before autism diagnoses are made,” says lead researcher Shafali Spurling Jeste, associate professor of psychiatry and neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We believe that we could work to start rewiring the brain if we intervene effectively and early enough. That message, quite simply, is a very important one.”

“Distancing efforts that appear to have succeeded in the short term may have little impact on the total number of infections expected over the course of the pandemic,” said lead author Andrea Bertozzi, a distinguished professor of mathematics who holds UCLA’s Betsy Wood Knapp Chair for Innovation and Creativity. “Our mathematical models demonstrate that relaxing these measures in the absence of pharmaceutical interventions may allow the pandemic to reemerge. It’s about reducing contact with other people, and this can be done with PPE as well as distancing.”

“To a certain extent, folks who are focused on climate policy and the implications of climate change have been siloed and folks who have been focused on housing and affordable housing issues have also been siloed in their own respective fields,” said Julia Stein, project director at UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “People are just now starting — over the past couple of years — to really start to have these deeper conversations about how these two sets of policies can intersect,” Stein said.

“I’d say that, as long as you’re not eating pasta at every single meal of every single day of the week, it’s okay,” [UCLA’s Dana] Hunnes argues. “Add vegetables, though: Roasted vegetables, or other fiber-containing foods to the meal, as well. But there’s nothing, from a dietary standpoint, wrong with pasta — we all need carbohydrates for our brains to function properly. After all, our brains use 8 grams of glucose every hour.”