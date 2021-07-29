UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA Health hospitals ranked No. 3 in U.S. | KCBS-TV

UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center both made the news magazine’s 2021-2022 honor roll, which highlights hospitals that excel across most or all types of care … UCLA Medical Center made the No. 3 spot, its highest ranking ever in the list, with 12 of its specialties making it into separate top 10 rankings. (Also: Los Angeles Business Journal, MyNewsLA and KCRW-FM.)

Homelessness and L.A.’s anti-camping ordinance | Los Angeles Times

On Monday, a team of UCLA health researchers posted a map online showing locations that could be covered by the ordinance. Chelsea Shover, assistant professor-in-residence in UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said she and her students found that, if every location identified in the ordinance were off limits, there would be few areas left where people could sleep or camp, particularly in downtown and parts of South Los Angeles.

UCLA doctor on those who refuse to get vaccinated | KCRW-FM

Dr. Russell Buhr, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at UCLA, tells KCRW this is the last thing overworked health care workers need. “As this drags on, a lot of people are saying they can’t handle this level of stress and work anymore. We’ve had multiple Intensive Care Unit nurses who were years and years into their career decide to retire early. We’ve had physicians leave working in the ICU because they didn’t feel like it was a safe place for them anymore under the circumstances.”

Ever feel your skin crawling? Thank evolution | New York Times

In an experiment that produced both stomach churning and skin crawling sensations … Dr. Kupfer and Daniel Fessler, an evolutionary anthropologist from the University of California, Los Angeles, argue in a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B that humans have evolved to defend themselves against ectoparasites through a skin response that elicits scratching. (Also: Atlantic.)

Critical race theory: A brief history | New York Times

The person widely credited with coining the term is Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at the U.C.L.A. School of Law and Columbia Law School. Asked for a definition, she first raised a question of her own: Why is this coming up now? “It’s only prompted interest now that the conservative right wing has claimed it as a subversive set of ideas,” she said, adding that news outlets, including The New York Times, were covering critical race theory because it has been “made the problem by a well-resourced, highly mobilized coalition of forces.”

Company wants to make air conditioning obsolete | Popular Science

To Aaswath Raman, who was a key mind behind Grocery Outlet’s shiny tiles, that effect seemed like an opportunity. “Your skin, your roof, the ground, all of them are cooling by sending their heat up to the sky,” he says. Raman, a materials science and engineering professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, is the co-founder of SkyCool Systems, a startup trying to flip the script on the technology we depend on to create chill.

COVID deaths rise when eviction moratoriums end | KTLA-TV

A study led by a team of UCLA researchers found a possible link between statewide eviction moratoriums and an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The study — published Monday in the American Journal of Epidemiology — analyzed data from states that lifted the bans and discovered the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in those places “increased dramatically” afterward, according to a UCLA news release. (UCLA’s Frederick Zimmerman and Kathryn Leifheit are quoted.)

White House isn’t enforcing its own vaccine mandate | Daily Beast

“You should either be vaccinated and be able to prove that you’re vaccinated or you should be wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. “That to me seems like a very reasonable protocol for the White House.”

LGBTQ adults and federal student loans | Inside Higher Ed

LGBTQ adults are more likely to have federal student loans than non-LGBTQ adults, according to a new study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Thirty-five percent of LGBTQ adults have federal student loans, compared to 23 percent of non-LGBTQ adults.

Who’s most likely to get bullied at school? | HealthDay News

Sandra Graham, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote an editorial that accompanied the findings. Graham said the rise in hate crimes associated with COVID-19 make this a critical time for taking the study of identity-based bullying in new directions. It’s important that students who are being bullied know that they shouldn’t blame themselves, she noted.

An outbreak of wildfire thunderclouds | Wired

The awful bushfire season of 2019–20 in Australia, for instance, produced 38 of these plumes over the course of just a few days. Siberia, of all places, has also been spawning them as its landscape warms, dries out, and ignites. “There have been conspicuously many of them, I would say, over the last few fire seasons,” says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “And there’s probably a couple of different reasons for that.”

Can we wait to act on climate change? | Guardian (UK)

“We need to ramp up action now in order to transform all of our major systems by 2050: energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, waste management. We’ll need to eat less meat, farm in ways that store more carbon in the soils, reforest degraded or abandoned land and restore wetlands,” said UCLA’s Holly Jean Buck.

Heat waves linked to workers’ injuries | Modesto Bee

“There are so many professions where it’s just not possible to avoid exposure,” said Nora Pankratz, a research fellow at UCLA and a co-author of the study. “Someone based in Inglewood definitely is much more likely to experience a strong increase in injuries (due to heat) than somebody living in Beverly Hills.”

A surprising side effect of giving birth | Atlantic

Edmond Hewlett, a spokesperson for the American Dental Association and a professor at UCLA’s School of Dentistry, told me that when he graduated from dental school in 1980, dentists were indeed taught to avoid doing anything other than emergency dental work (to treat things like pain and infection) on pregnant women until after the first trimester.

UCLA students take on the role of grant makers | Chronicle of Philanthropy

What difference can $80,000 make? At the University of California at Los Angeles, students enrolled in Philanthropy as Civic Engagement spend an academic quarter turning over that question. They research local nonprofits, visit with charity executives, and discuss how to make the greatest impact through giving. After 10 weeks of inquiry and debate, they vote on how to award $80,000 among three Los Angeles nonprofits. (UCLA’s Jennifer Lindholm is quoted.)

U.S. sick-leave policies widen racial inequalities | Medical Xpress

Today, the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s WORLD Policy Analysis Center (WORLD) released the first study to systematically analyze how common sick leave eligibility criteria in the U.S. affect access and to examine sick leave policies globally to understand whether these criteria are necessary. The research found marked racial and gender gaps in leave access in the U.S. due to restrictions targeting workers at small businesses, part-time workers, and workers at new jobs. (UCLA’s Jody Heymann and Aleta Sprague, Alison Earle and Willetta Waisath are quoted.)

Hollywood braces for remake fever | Forbes

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) However one wants to characterize it — remaking, re-imagining or rebooting — Hollywood has a long tradition of taking established titles and investing further into them, in essence, extending the brand and worth of those titles, for a public eager to experience anew stories and characters that have a proven audience.

Where the fight to build a better democracy starts | CNN

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) Understanding the extent to which misinformation has pervaded America requires one to look no further than the views of the voting electorate. A Monmouth University poll published in June paints a dire picture of where some American voters stand: almost one-third of Americans believe Joe Biden was elected because of voter fraud and nearly 15% of Americans will never accept the results of the 2020 election. If such polls are accurate, that would mean millions of voters believe the misinformation spewed by elected officials and the right-wing media.

Restaurant requires diners to prove they’re not vaccinated | KTTV-TV

“This particular situation — inviting only unvaccinated people to be eating together, indoors in a restaurant — is a very risky situation,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:50 mark).