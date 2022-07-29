UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Moon pits with balmy temperatures could shelter explorers | Gizmodo

Data from a NASA probe suggests lunar pits have comfortable temperatures due to their shadowy overhangs, which keep them cool during the day and prevent heat from escaping at night … These findings were published earlier this month in Geophysical Research Letters by scientists from the University of California in Los Angeles and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Study: Pandemic began in Wuhan market | KABC-TV

The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have always been in question, but a new study may have found the answer. An international research team, which included a UCLA professor of biostatistics, concluded that the pandemic originated at a wholesale market in Wuhan, China. Dr. Marc Suchard says there were at least two instances of the virus being passed from live animals to humans. (Also: KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

Bringing stories of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders into classrooms | KNBC-TV

California has designated $10 million of the state budget to a UCLA organization developing resources to help instructors bring the experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders into high school and college classrooms across the country. The AAPI Multimedia Textbook is a project of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center. It is expected to launch in 2023 and will be available online for free. (UCLA’s Karen Umemoto is quoted.)

The world needs to start planning for the Fire Age | Atlantic

“There is momentum,” Ali Mosleh, the director of the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences at UCLA, told me. “But wildfire is far behind other natural disasters, unfortunately, in terms of fundamental understanding and best practices.”

Twitter’s case against Elon Musk | Forbes

Whether these concerns were genuine, an excuse to tear apart their merger agreement, or a contrivance to lower the asking price after Twitter’s stock price fell dramatically in the proceeding weeks, Musk’s complaints grew louder leading up to his abandonment of the deal on July 8. “In some ways,” explained Stephen Bainbridge, a professor at UCLA Law School, “it’s a case of buyer’s remorse.”

6 things to know about breakthrough COVID cases | PolitiFact

Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told PolitiFact that unvaccinated people still have the highest risk — but people with only primary vaccinations have less protection than those who get boosted.

Matcha: Caffeine plus health benefits | Insider

“In the few weeks leading up to harvest, tea plants are covered to avoid direct sunlight, which increases chlorophyll production in the leaves, giving it a really dark green color,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.”

Rare blood disorder keeps surfer off his board | KABC-TV

Six months into a nightmare of unknowns, doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center diagnosed Steven with Polyneuropathy Organomegaly Endocrinopathy Monoclonal-protein Skin changes Syndrome, known as POEMS Syndrome. Steven was under the care of Dr. Gary Schiller. “The number of patients who get POEMS every year in the United States is numbered in the few hundred,” Schiller said.

Why older people have difficulty breathing during exercise | Well + Good

Getting short of breath while exercising may seem like a given as you get older. But in reality, your ability to power your movement with your breath for decades into the future is more under your control than you may think. The technical term for this is lung function, or “the amount of air that our lungs are capable of moving with every given breath,” says Russell Buhr, MD, PhD, a pulmonologist at UCLA Health. When you get a lung function test, you’ll get a score that shows how much air you can inhale and exhale.

Do NSF grant decisions reflect systemic racism? | Science

Unlike NIH with Ginther, NSF did not give Chen’s team access to applicant data that would have allowed it to do such a multivariate analysis. “That information would have been extremely valuable for looking at issues of intersectionality,” says co-author Aradhna Tripati, a geoscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We also could have looked at the impact of NSF’s existing programs to foster equity and broader participation in science.”

Opera helping long COVID patients | KCBS-TV

UCLA and the LA Opera have teamed up to help people with long COVID. With help from a free program with singing and breathing exercises, people are finding relief from their fatigue, brain fog, and more. (UCLA’s Dr. Nida Qadir is interviewed.)