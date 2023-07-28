UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Biden’s plan to respond to extreme heat | Los Angeles Times

The administration could still do more to help protect the most vulnerable people from extreme heat, said Kelly Turner, an associate professor of urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and co-leader of the Heat Resilient L.A. project. “You can’t address the problem of rising temperatures without thinking about virtually every policy that affects schools, the workplace, labor, transit — all of those sectors are going to be affected and have rules that need to be revisited,” she said. (Turner was also quoted by LAist.)

Mayor Bass and Hollywood’s labor standoff | Los Angeles Times

“The challenge is that mayors will likely weigh in when they have a pretty good sense that their intervention will yield significant results,” UCLA Labor Center Director Kent Wong said. “If you have a situation where there is a huge gap between what the employer is offering versus what the union is asking for, then it makes it very difficult for the mayor to come in to create miracles.”

Why did Musk rebrand Twitter as ‘X’? | Washington Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Johanna Drucker) “I like the letter X,” Elon Musk posted, shortly after he renamed and rebranded Twitter. “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth.” X? Can you imagine Musk picking J for the job? Or H? There would be puzzlement, as there is now, and not much else. But X also creates a certain frisson. Why?

Lowering cancer risk through exercise | Wall Street Journal

Study participants who moved vigorously throughout the day might have been at lower risk for cancer to begin with, said William McCarthy, adjunct professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who wasn’t involved in the study. ”I would not assume that adults adverse to structured physical activity should be satisfied with running up the stairs several times a day as an effective cancer-prevention alternative,” he said.

California has been spared record-breaking heat | New York Times

We’ve had heat waves and some inland cities have broken temperature records. But California is “one of the only locales in the entire world, in fact, that has been, until recently, near or below average, temperature-wise,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at U.C.L.A., told reporters this week.

Meta’s new Threads app | Bloomberg News

“They’re looking at Twitter as a dying carcass that they can pick over and choose what they want to take,” said Lia Haberman, brand adviser and adjunct instructor at UCLA Extension who teaches social-media and influencer marketing. “I think they’re really looking at TikTok and its cultural conversation, saying, ‘How can we be part of that? To spark those kinds of movements?’”

L.A.’s summer union protests | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

While the energy is high on the streets, in fact union participation rates are historically low — only about 16% in California, less than half the rate in the heyday of organized labor in the 1940s and 1950s, says Tobias Higbie, director of UCLA’s Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. Unionization then was 35%, and it’s at that rate where he says “you start to have an impact on the broader labor market.”

Heat waves are getting ‘stickier’ too | Wired

City planners are increasingly turning to green spaces to lower temperatures in the first place … Adding vegetation can be helpful, says Edith de Guzman, an environmental researcher at UCLA—but it depends on how you deploy it. “In an arid environment, that’s a very good thing, because you create basically an evaporative cooler,” says de Guzman, who is also the director and cofounder of the Los Angeles Urban Cooling Collaborative, a partnership of researchers who work with communities on cooling strategies.

Highlighting the beauty of female birds | Smithsonian Magazine

“The scientific community tends not to view males and females separately as much in studies about conservation,” says Joanna Wu, an ornithologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a co-founder of the Galbatross Project. “We tend to say, ‘Oh, the ovenbird needs this type of habitat; the snowy plover needs beaches.’ But we tend not to think below the species level.”

Which type of salmon is healthiest? | The Healthy

Whether swimming in the wild or a farm environment, studies show that all types of salmon ingest some level of contaminants that can get passed onto our plate … “With that in mind, wild fish may have more access to eating smaller fish that have ingested plastic pieces — and their chemicals — that are floating in the ocean,” adds Dana Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center.