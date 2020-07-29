UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Latino support for Trump was already at historic lows,” Gary Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA and co-founder of the polling firm Latino Decisions, told me. “There’s just not that much room for them to move down.”

“Creating a bureau in the LAPD is a seismic shift,” said Jorja Leap, a UCLA professor and coauthor of the report. “I do think it indicates this chief’s intention not to reform but to transform — and there is a radical difference.” (Also: KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Anne Rimoin) The U.S. is experiencing a significant resurgence of COVID-19 this summer, especially in the South and possibly now the Midwest. We have a path to contain the virus, reset the nation and renew American optimism. (Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times.)

“The interesting part of all this is that even though these border restrictions are aimed at the mobility of asylum seekers or tourist visa holders, U.S. citizens are also impacted and many of them have stopped crossing altogether,” said Estefania Castañeda Pérez, a doctorate student at UCLA who studies the border.

This sort of bet-hedging wasn’t the norm for laboratories before, said Omai Garner, the director of clinical microbiology for the UCLA Health System, where he runs a laboratory of more than 100 people. “No single manufacturer can give a laboratory enough tests to cover the entire volume they need to cover,” said Dr. Garner, who is in the process of adding a fifth type of coronavirus test to his team’s repertoire.

Christopher Cooper, a professor emeritus of medicine and physiology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine who has led the exercise physiology research lab, called it important to seek scientific evidence without being prematurely alarmist. “People with asymptomatic infection or mild disease are not likely to be at risk” of decreased heart or lung function, Cooper said.

“They can stop all evictions. If they can seize property without any notice in fact, as long as the pay for it later, they can stop evictions,” says UCLA law professor and study author Gary Blasi. (UCLA’s Ananya Roy is also quoted.)

“These two studies together are telling us that beyond the COVID-19 pneumonia and all of this severe lung damage and injury that can occur, that there is injury going on in a proportion of patients that may cause lasting heart damage,” said Gregg Fonarow, professor of cardiovascular medicine and science at University of California at Los Angeles, who wrote an op-ed about the research for JAMA.

“People like to argue that people who are more likely to get regular vaccinations are those that have regular primary care and are perhaps more likely to get preventive health interventions,” said Dr. Zaldy Tan, medical director at the University of California-Los Angeles Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

But a slump in gun sales is not what drove Remington to file for bankruptcy, said Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who specializes in gun policy. “Remington’s problem is mostly a problem of Remington mismanagement and not a reflection of larger trends in the gun world,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to see a whole bunch of gun companies going under now.”

A report two years [ago] by the University of California, Los Angeles largely mirrored a 1994 report by the Smithsonian Institution Task Force on Latinos that concluded that not enough is being done to recognize and include Hispanic contributions, with the Task Force report going as far as labeling it “a pattern of willful neglect” toward the Latino population in the United States.”

A UCLA study published Monday underscores that Blacks and Latinos living in Los Angeles — as well as New York — are roughly twice as likely as white residents to die from COVID-19 and calls for more protections for essential workers and expanded economic assistance for high-poverty communities…. Sonja Diaz, founding director of the policy initiative, said more needs to be done to protect residents. (Also: KCRW-FM.)

Let’s be clear that diabetes cannot cause an STI. However, there is some evidence that an STI might increase the risk of a future type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have discovered, for example, that a history of chlamydia transmissions can increase the risk of a type 2 diagnosis by as much as 82 percent.

“There currently are few therapies that target the biology of lung diseases,” said Dr. Brigitte Gomperts, a professor and vice chair of research in pediatric hematology-oncology at the UCLA Children’s Discovery and Innovation Institute and the paper’s senior author. “These findings will inform our efforts to develop a targeted therapy to improve airway health.”