UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In the corridors under Bercy Arena, Emma Malabuyo prepared for a dream to come true. The UCLA gymnast felt the pulse of a full crowd. She saw the flag of the Philippines hanging in all corners of the stands. The Olympic rings were printed on every mat. She fought back tears. (UCLA’s Janelle McDonald was cited.)

“Most of us who are older think of ‘brat’ as a negative thing, but this generation thinks of it as a symbol of authenticity, of realness, of not always fitting in, of being … a real person. And that’s why they’re embracing it for Kamala,” said UCLA’s Yalda Uhls (approx. 1:10 mark).

“People should not be confident that we have the legal tools to effectively respond to abuses of power in a second Trump administration,” says Blake Emerson, an administrative-law researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In the contemporary world, it is expected that new diseases and older infectious menaces will spread almost instantly around the globe, as happened with COVID-19. But where was the inflection point? Elizabeth Blackmore, a doctoral student at Yale University, and James Lloyd-Smith, an ecologist at UCLA, set out to find the moment when viral transmission started to change.

Watching the fire produce massive smoke rotations — and maybe even several vortices — showed off the blaze’s rare and powerful nature, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, on his YouTube channel. He said the Park fire had “super-cell thunderstorm-like characteristics.” (Swain was also featured by the New York Times, Washington Post, The Hill and USA Today.)

Researchers from UCLA and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles are asking for help from the public to study how wildfire smoke affects local birds. The program is called Project Phoenix, a community science monitoring project to study the effects of smoke on birds in neighborhoods across California, Oregon and Washington. Volunteers who sign up are asked to observe birds for 10 minutes a week and log their findings in the Project Phoenix app.

The intensity of wildfire smoke pollution can reach levels much higher than that of ambient air pollution, according to Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, a pulmonologist at UCLA Health and an associate clinical professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“It is very special. The class began with student demand for interest in Asian culture. They really started to notice Korean popular musicians gaining traction. I think it’s about cultural diversity. It’s really about creating alternate community for fans and future pop culture leaders,” said UCLA’s Suk Young Kim (approx. :45 mark).

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) Now, as a clinical psychologist, I see so many clients who don’t have the ability to wait, and it is no wonder. In a world where it is possible to get the answer to any question instantly with Google and to order coffee for immediate pickup on an app, why should any of us have to deal with delays and unknowns?

The federal system that monitors health care and the transmission of communicable diseases inside immigration detention centers is broken, said Annette Dekker, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at UCLA, who studies health care in these facilities. Inspections of detention centers are typically conducted by ICE employees and, up until 2022, by a private auditor. In a paper published in June, Dekker and other researchers showed that immigration officials and the auditor conducted inspections infrequently — at least once every three years — and provided limited public information about deficiencies and how they were addressed.

DRESS is a delayed reaction, experts warn, with symptoms appearing as much as two weeks after the first dose of medication. Over his 12-year medical career, dermatologist Kyle Cheng, an attending physician at UCLA Health, says he has seen two patients die of the syndrome because they arrived in his care with their livers, lungs and hearts already failing.

“He looked at things differently and is now helping others see things differently and make new discoveries,” said Lothar von Falkenhausen, an archaeologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, describing Wang’s work as an “invaluable contribution” to the field.