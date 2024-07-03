UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Historic changes to government regulation | KCRW 89.9-FM’s “Press Play”

“Let’s just start with what the administrative state is, which I think is important. Because even though as you said, it sounds very arcane, the administrative state is really important for lots of people,” said UCLA’s Ann Carlson.

“While the courts are entitled to hear what the agency thinks, they don’t have to respect it,” said Julia Stein, deputy director for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “They’re open to adopt their own interpretation.”

“He’s got competing inclinations. One is to be the statesman and institutionalist,” University of California at Los Angeles law professor Richard Hasen said. The other, Hasen said, is to dig in “when it is something that is important enough to him.” (Hasen was also featured by ABC News (Australia.)

“If you look at Trump, he started the trade war with China by imposing around 25% tariffs on certain items, and now he is saying that [if he’s] elected, he will try to increase the tariffs to 60%,” Christopher Tang, global supply chain professor and business administration chair at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, told CNBC.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, called it “essentially inevitable” that wildfires would continue to start and grow during the heat wave — which was just getting started — given the threat of further fire starts from the holiday weekend’s fireworks and firecrackers, the hot temperatures and the buildup of dry fuels. (Swain was also quoted by the Washington Post.)

“It’s important to remember there was extreme weather before climate change,” Alex Hall — a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles — tells Time. “The climate is variable, the weather is variable; we expect there to be extremes. But it’s just that the likelihood of extremes has changed, and the likelihood of these types of events occurring is greater.”

“From an engineering point of view, this is something that we do worry a lot about, the stability of our waterways,” said Dr. Jonathan Stewart, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA who was not involved with the project. He said that the study was “useful from several perspectives,” providing more information about how frequently large earthquakes occur in Bangladesh and which areas might be affected if a major one happens again.

Recently, students of Travis Longcore, an environmental scientist at UCLA and an expert on animals and light pollution, witnessed a barn owl fly across the crossing, which now has its main girders in place above the freeway lanes.

Now, an effort led by Eric Hudson, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA, has accomplished the seemingly impossible. By embedding a thorium atom within a highly transparent crystal and bombarding it with lasers, Hudson’s group has succeeded in getting the nucleus of the thorium atom to absorb and emit photons like electrons in an atom do. (Hudson was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

“CGRP-targeting therapies, unlike most other migraine treatments that were “borrowed” from other indications like antidepressants, blood pressure medications or seizure medications, were developed specifically to treat migraines based upon a solid foundation of evidence,” according to Dr. Andrew Charles, professor of Neurology at UCLA and lead author of the American Headache Society’s position statement.

Drain out the latex, which is the foul-smelling yellow sap beneath the skin of the leaf, said Allison Keeney, the assistant director of the University of California at Los Angeles Mathias Botanical Garden. Research has shown that the aloe vera latex contains anthraquinones, which have strong laxative effects and may be harmful, including promoting phototoxicity. “If you get the straight latex onto your skin, it could be an irritant,” Keeney said.

Through the act of reading, Maryanne Wolf, a researcher and scholar at UCLA, said, “we are transmitting emotions, we are transmitting affection.”