At a time when universities and arts organizations across the U.S. are struggling with dwindling donations, the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture has received $2.9 million from the late artist and philanthropist Elaine Krown Klein.… Students at the university’s Herb Alpert School of Music will benefit from the funds as well. “Elaine has been so generous for so many years and has had such an impact on so many students across all the creative fields,” Brett Steele, dean of the arts and architecture school, said in an interview.

Scientists hope that RIMFAX will help them understand the geologic history of Jezero Crater, according to David Paige, principal investigator for the experiment at the University of California, Los Angeles. In the future, RIMFAX, or a version of it, could be used by astronauts to find water beneath the surface. “One of the most useful things we can find is ice below the surface,” Paige said. “It would probably be included in future landers and rovers or airborne vehicles in searching for resources.”

As a music professor at UCLA, [Tamir] Hendelman continued teaching online from his home after the university closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “When I teach online from home, my Yamaha piano connects to my computer, so students can both see and hear what notes I play,” he explained. “With our spring online classes at UCLA, we’ve developed creative ways for students to record with one another, make their own YouTube clips and interact in real time. Instead of viewing the situation as an obstacle, we regard it as a challenge: how we can use the technology to learn and keep motivated.”

Marcus Anthony Hunter, a professor of sociology and African-American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that auctioning the camera was like asking, “How much would I pay for a slave ship?” The “price of education is invaluable,” he said. “So there is a part of it that feels a little odd in that you’re putting a price on it, on something that is perhaps invaluable.”

“When you check in with others, you are opening some vulnerability there and that takes some insight,” said Dr. Jena Lee, a child and adult psychiatrist and clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. So it’s important to make sure you’re in a healthy place to be present and engage with someone who’s struggling.

A doctor’s appointment may be worth some risk to you, but a meal out, less so. “Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should,” said Anne Rimoin, epidemiologist at UCLA. “I think that if we’re concerned about the economy, and getting kids back to school, everyone should be doing their part, staying home as much as possible, and only going out when absolutely necessary.”

“Learn to resist the urge,” says Tara S. Peris, an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she is co-director of the Child O.C.D., Anxiety and Tic Disorders Program. Psychiatrists consider nail biting a “body focused repetitive behavior,” along with things like hair pulling and skin picking.

The nail salon industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, said Saba Waheed, research director for the UCLA Labor Center. The industry supports many Asian female immigrants. “They’re mothers and daughters and immigrant women, and they depend on this livelihood, and for basically the salons to have shut down as quickly as they did, most of these workers didn’t have the recourse,” she said.

“But so much more is needed to not just examine, but to reverse and to transform the way that we are approaching public policy,” said UCLA’s Lola Smallwood Cuevas.

Eric Sussman, an adjunct professor of accounting and real estate at UCLA who has worked on a tenancy in common in the past, said the entitlement process and parking requirements “can really limit” condo conversions.

“This program started as the brilliant idea of Connie Rice and Susan Lee, and they worked with Chief Charlie Beck. And their idea was to have a specially trained cadre of LAPD officers who would not be gladiators, but who would be guardians,” said UCLA’s Jorja Leap (approx. 2:10 mark).

Bone density tests are often touted as a way to predict the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women, but a new study casts doubt on the value of repeating this commonly used test. The research was led by Dr. Carolyn Crandall, of the division of general internal medicine and health services research at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.