U.S. economy roars to life. What now? | Los Angeles Times

“For the foreseeable future, this is really an employees’ market,” said Leo Feler, an economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “Employees have greater ability to jump between jobs, to be able to get better wages and better benefits than they had in the past. There’s still a lot of unemployment, but what you also have is companies desperately trying to hire as they ramp up to meet client and consumer demand.”

COVID and cognitive decline in older adults | Washington Post

The research is “eye-opening,” said Keith Vossel, who is director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA and was not involved with the new studies. “The gist of what these studies as a whole are showing is that there are some transient increases or changes that are indicative of brain inflammation and injury and also overlap with some of the changes that occur with neurodegeneration.”

L.A. schools: Weekly COVID tests for all students | New York Times

“The evidence is mounting that vaccinated individuals can be part of transmission chains,” said Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Any testing regimen that does not include vaccinated individuals is going to be incomplete and leave people at risk.”

Children of celebrities and the paparazzi | Washington Post

“In all honesty, I think this is a subject that cycles in and out of public view,” [UCLA’s Dale] Cohen said. “My guess is that each generation of celebrity parents learns how to deal with the costs of their extremely effective use of the media and their popularity, and what the downside of that may be.”

Conflicting COVID test results wreak havoc at Olympics | Wall Street Journal

Dr. Wyllie’s research has shown that saliva tests — most of which look for viral genetic material, or RNA — may catch infections earlier than nasal swabs for reasons scientists are still trying to tease out. It may boil down to quantity, according to Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Saliva samples are more voluminous than nasal swabs, increasing the chances of detection.

Black artists bring Shakespeare to more diverse audiences | National Public Radio

If Shakespeare has traditionally been considered “white property,” as UCLA’s Arthur Little argues, one way to make his canon more accessible is simply to make casts and creative teams more diverse. There’s been a movement in the U.S. since the 1990’s to cast more Black actors in Shakespeare. But the once-popular trend of colorblind casting is giving way, in many quarters, to calls for color-conscious casting.

Biden: States should offer $100 to get vaccinated | CNBC

During a speech Thursday afternoon from the White House, Biden cited research from the University of California, Los Angeles in which roughly one-third of unvaccinated individuals said a cash payment would make them more likely to get a shot, according to details of the plan released by the administration.

Experts: Choosing the best KN95 mask for kids | NBC News

KN95 masks provide the most non-medical grade protection, according to Nina Shapiro, MD, director of pediatric ear, nose and throat at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. And since many kids are unvaccinated and positive cases are increasing across the country, she said “it’s extra critical that kids stay protected.”

Biden defends vaccine mandate for federal workers | Daily Beast

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, called the lag on a mandate for active-duty military “silly.” “That’s crazy — that’s absolutely crazy,” Brewer said. “In the military, you’re close together, you’re in tight groups, you’re spending lots of time together. Every single person that’s military should be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.”

COVID deaths rise when eviction bans end | KQED-FM

The number of COVID-19 infections and deaths “increased dramatically” after states lifted eviction moratoriums last year, according to a new study from UCLA. Most states banned evictions at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help those unable to pay rent due to lost wages. But last summer, many renters across the country who were still out of work were forced to move out when those rental protections expired. (UCLA’s Kathryn Leifheit is quoted.)