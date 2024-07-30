UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Three years ago, climate researchers shocked drought-weary Californians when they revealed that the American West was experiencing its driest 22-year period in 1,200 years, and that this severe megadrought was being intensified by global warming. Now, a UCLA climate scientist has reexamined the data and found that, even after two wet winters, the last 25 years are still likely the driest quarter-century since the year 800. “The dryness still wins out over the wetness, big time,” said UCLA professor Park Williams. (Williams and UCLA’s Daniel Swain were also quoted by the New York Times; Swain was quoted by Agence France-Presse.)

“Actually, it’s an old idea and an old practice. The first person to give a political speech in the United States was a Black woman and her name was Maria Stewart; and she was from Boston and she gave a series of four public, politically-driven speeches from 1831 to 1833, so it’s been a very long time coming” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 1:40 mark).

Ramesh Srinivasan, professor of information studies at UCLA and founder of the UC-wide Digital Cultures Lab, said nefarious online sales aren’t new or unique — referencing Dark Web sites like Silk Road that gained traction in the early 2010s and facilitated legal and illegal sales totaling 9,519,664 Bitcoins, according to court documents. The speed and “greater disorientation” presented by a fast-moving digital world becoming only more convoluted will allow bad actors to proliferate, he added.