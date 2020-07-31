UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

According to the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, about 365,000 renter households in Los Angeles County will be in “imminent danger of eviction and homelessness” once the eviction moratorium is lifted on September 30…. “Regardless of what numbers you use, they are massive. What we’re saying is it’s systemic. It is interlocking with other forms and other factors that existed before the crisis,” said Professor Paul Ong from the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

Now, the council has announced that the moratorium could be lifted next month, and a UCLA study says that such a move could end in a catastrophic new surge of homelessness in Los Angeles… Ananya Roy of the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, says, “We anticipate that 70,000 of these rooms will not return to business as usual for four to five years.” But, as the study points out, “While hotel and motel rooms can provide interim housing, they are not well suited for use by families.” (UCLA’s Gary Blasi is also quoted.)

The California Policy Lab at UCLA found that the federally funded payments have injected $26 billion into California’s economy since late March. “For more than half the Californians receiving unemployment benefits, that extra $600 has boosted their benefit amounts above the threshold for ‘Very Low Income,’” Till von Wachter, a co-author of the analysis and UCLA economics professor explained. “Given the low benefit amounts for those particularly hard hit by the current crisis, reducing this amount to $200 could put a lot of unemployed in serious financial difficulties.”

Steven Nelson, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, echoed the feeling when I asked him about alternatives to Eurocentric classic textbooks such as H. W. Janson’s History of Art. “I want students to encounter messiness, and a variety of voices, because art is messy itself.” And in navigating that mess, Nelson added, “The challenge is giving multiple points of access.”

“Everybody was united in the message, and they did it, they took care of it. And really controlled the outbreak in their country,” said Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“The answer is: Follow the data. I think in everything we’re talking about today we need to follow the data. The data is showing us that we have upticks in cases in many places in this country, and we need to be acting accordingly,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted in USA Today and the Los Angeles Times.)

William Comanor, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, told me the average cost of a generic prescription in this country, with at least some ingredients manufactured abroad, is currently $26. “Maybe that goes up to $35” under Trump’s plan, he said.

“I think I’d best describe this as we are beginning a second plateau on this first wave of COVID-19,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:10 mark).

Researchers looked at exposure to small-particle air pollution among women living near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). “Nearly 2 million people live within a 10-mile radius of LAX, many of whom are exposed to elevated levels of aircraft-origin ultrafine particles [UFPs]” in the air they breathe, noted study co-author Sam Wing, from UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. The new study was led by UCLA’s Dr. Beate Ritz, a professor in the departments of epidemiology and environmental health sciences.

Karin Michels, nutritional epidemiologist and Professor and chair of the epidemiology department in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, gives her views on the latest diet crazes, the most common weight loss myths, and what the reality is behind them all.

Again, there are all sorts of ways to recreate fake ground beef at home. Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, suggests using seitan or super firm tofu. “It’s very chewy and has a somewhat meaty texture,” she says. “I like to spice it up in various ways, and it can be used in tacos instead of chicken or beef.”