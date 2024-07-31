UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The University of California admitted the largest and most diverse class of undergraduates for fall 2024, opening the doors of the vaunted public research institution to more California low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students of color, according to preliminary data released Wednesday … UCLA offered admission to 8,795 California first-year applicants for fall 2024, up by about 200 students over last year. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was quoted.)

Some of L.A.’s poorest families received cash assistance of $1,000 a month as part of a 12-month pilot project launched nearly three years ago. There were no strings attached and they could use the money however they saw fit. Now, a new study finds that the city-funded program was overwhelmingly beneficial. Participants in the program experienced a host of financial benefits, according to an analysis co-authored by University of Pennsylvania and UCLA researchers. (Also: UCLA’s Bo-Kyung Elizabeth Kim was quoted by LAist.)

“Family separation is a feature of many long-standing [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] practices and policies that frankly can and should change,” said UCLA’s Monika Langarica ... the author of a new study that finds that spouses, siblings and other family members are still being separated at the border. She says the government needs to expand its definition of a family in order to end those separations.

In his recent trip to southern China researching international migration, UCLA professor Raul Hinojosa-Ojeda met with people in Yunan province who were preparing to immigrate to the U.S. by entering through Tijuana. “They saw it on TikTok, how to do it,” Hinojosa-Ojeda said.

One key challenge with these legislative efforts is determining what content they apply to, said Sarah Roberts, professor of information studies at UCLA. “The problem with what Musk did is that it wasn’t really a campaign ad, it was a fake video, so it’s unclear if what Newsom is talking about would address that,” she said, referring to the fact that the video is a parody and not official campaign material.

“Before a teenager, it’s more about play, exploring, developing competence, then when you’re a teenager, it’s when you’re developing your identity and your role in society, so all of a sudden, approval matters,” said Dr. Jena Lee, a child and adult psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.