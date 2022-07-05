UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Can a Target gift card help you stay off meth? | Los Angeles Times

It is a simple idea at first glance: Giving people rewards, week by week, can encourage them to keep doing difficult things … “This isn’t just paying people to do what they should do,” said Steve Shoptaw, a UCLA professor of family medicine who has researched treatments for stimulant use disorder. “This is an intervention that actually stimulates the brain to work in different ways so that their goals are met.”

N.Y. passes new, stiffer gun restrictions | NBC News

While touted as a lifesaving measure, red flag laws are also a “modern invention” that has no historical precedent in the eyes of the nation’s highest court, said Adam Winkler, a UCLA School of Law professor who specializes in the Supreme Court and the Second Amendment. “The court says that only those gun regulations that are consistent with historical gun regulation are constitutionally permissible,” Winkler said. “So that means any gun law today that is not very similar to a gun law in the 1800s is unconstitutional.”

California repeals sex work–related anti-loitering law | Los Angeles Times

But Ayako Miyashita Ochoa, co-director of the Southern California HIV/AIDS Policy Research Center and an adjunct professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said criminalization pushes sex workers into “isolated and unsafe spaces,” with “scant evidence” of any positive health outcomes. Data instead show that criminalization of consensual sex work leads to increased risk of STIs, HIV and condomless sex, Miyashita Ochoa said, and creates distrust in law enforcement.

Supreme Court fractures decades of Native American law | Associated Press

As in the decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta tribes did not consent … “That’s far from the first time,” said Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a member of Cochiti Pueblo in New Mexico who directs the Tribal Legal Development Clinic at the UCLA. “Federal Indian law is just littered with cases in which tribes were denied the opportunity to speak on their own behalf.”

Resistance to opening abortion clinics on tribal lands | Axios

“We have an arc of historic oppression that’s really undermined a tribal ability to respond,” Lauren van Schilfgaarde, the director of UCLA Law School’s tribal legal development clinic and a member of the Cochiti Pueblo, told Axios. “And so the idea that tribes have some magic balm, it’s just frustrating.”

States can ban abortion but can’t stop the mail | Los Angeles Times

It’s unclear how available these drugs, if made over-the-counter, would be in antiabortion states, according to UCLA law professor Cary Franklin. “If the FDA made the pills available over the counter, that would be an even stronger sign that the federal government intended the drug to be available everywhere,” says Franklin, but antiabortion states would still probably argue that over-the-counter status doesn’t trump their bans.

COVID, tobacco policy at risk after court’s emissions ruling | Bloomberg Law

“There’s almost nothing you could think of for which this wouldn’t have some implication,” said Lindsay Wiley, a professor at UCLA School of Law. The decision will be considered in “any situation where an administrative agency is trying to solve a problem using authority given to it by Congress in more general terms,” Wiley said.

Supreme Court’s surprise immigration policy ruling | New Yorker

“People attribute the immigration policies in place to the Administration, but huge chunks of it have actually been the policy of federal judges in Republican-led states and, ultimately, the Supreme Court,” Ahilan Arulanantham, the co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at U.C.L.A.’s law school, told me. (Arulanantham was also interviewed by KPCC-FM and MSNBC — approx. 4:55 mark).

How hate and extremism have torn a family apart | CNN

“If we’re talking about family members or loved ones, I think the most important principle is just to try to stay connected,” said [Joseph] Pierre, who has studied for decades why people join groups, and is a health sciences clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “So that if that person then decides that they want to come back out of the rabbit hole or make a change, there’s something to come back to.”

Losing a family member to conspiracy theories | Insider

Joe Pierre, a professor of health sciences at UCLA who has specialized in delusion-like beliefs and conspiracy theories, told Insider QAnon has many hooks that draw people in. It’s a big tent conspiracy that includes pro-Trump and populist sentiment, Christian Evangelism, the #SaveTheChildren movement, anti-vaccine claims, and wellness culture.

4 mathematicians under age 40 win Fields Medal | New York Times

A group of mathematicians have since collaborated to push the size of the prime gap down to 246. (That group includes Terence Tao of U.C.L.A., who won a Fields in 2006 and is one of the most influential mathematicians today. Dr. Tao came up with almost the same result as Dr. Maynard but deferred publishing his result to avoid eclipsing Dr. Maynard.)

3 takeaways from Supreme Court climate ruling | Washington Post

Cara Horowitz, a professor at UCLA School of Law, agreed. While the decision restricts the EPA’s power, it still “preserves large swaths of EPA authority to regulate greenhouse gases across a range of sources,” she said in a statement. “In some ways I’m actually relieved. With this court we were bracing for almost anything, so this could have been worse.”

State abortion bans now face legal challenges | PBS NewsHour

“We’re seeing Roe pull the red states and blue states further apart, in the sense that the response, as we knew, in the anti-abortion states would be to enact more legislation and more restrictions — but also, in the reproductive freedom states, the blue states, we’re seeing a lot of lawmaking as well to amplify protections and to increase funding for care. So where you live in this country is extremely determinative of your rights and will be even more so going forward,” said UCLA’s Cary Franklin. (Franklin is interviewed.)

Concerns about disposable hospital gowns | Kaiser Health News

At UCLA Health, a four-hospital chain in the Los Angeles area that transitioned to reusable gowns over the past decade, a single liver transplant unit once used as many as 1,000 disposable gowns a day, said Norm Lantz, senior director of general services. “We were spending millions of dollars on gowns,” Lantz said. “And then we realized, of all that money, what we were buying was filling landfills.”

Flawed oxygen readings, COVID and people of color | Politico

Experts say the flawed readings are the result of how light is absorbed on different skin shades. Pulse oximeters work by shooting light onto a person’s skin and observing how much bounces back, said Achuta Kadambi, an engineering professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Darker skin reflects back a smaller signal than lighter skin, which can corrupt the pulse oximeter’s reading, he said. Kadambi, who has darker skin, has encountered similar problems with automated soap dispensers, which also rely on light to activate.

Workers at wellness startup were stressed out | Bloomberg News

At Headspace, new recruits were sold the idea of a gentler, more mindful workplace, only to find that the company demanded the same grinding schedules they heard about at other startups. “This is the downside of monetizing meditation,” said Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the Mindful Awareness Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s not like we’re going to stop the forces of capitalism.”

Mickey Mouse’s copyright to expire | Guardian

Daniel Mayeda is the ​​associate director of the Documentary Film Legal Clinic at UCLA School of Law, as well as a longtime media and entertainment lawyer. He said the copyright expiration does not come without limitations. “You can use the Mickey Mouse character as it was originally created to create your own Mickey Mouse stories or stories with this character. But if you do so in a way that people will think of Disney — which is kind of likely because they have been investing in this character for so long — then in theory, Disney could say you violated my copyright.”

Monkeypox cases continue to rise | CNN

“We really are now seeing a lot more cases than we had initially thought. We’re really seeing that monkeypox is taking advantage of social and sexual networks to transmit very, very quickly and efficiently. I think the more we see the virus spreading in this manner, the more concerned we should be,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Bay Area hazardous sites at risk from rising seas | KQED-FM

More than 900 hazardous sites — power plants, sewage treatment plants, refineries, cleanup areas and other facilities — across California could be inundated with ocean water and groundwater by the end of the century, according to climate scientists at UCLA and UC Berkeley. “Climate change is presenting new risks that can lead to excess releases of hazardous materials from these highly industrialized parts of our coastline,” said UCLA’s Lara Cushing. “Our analysis also shows that communities of color are much more likely to live near one of these risk sites, as are lower-income communities.” (Cushing was also quoted in another KQED-FM story.)

How prediabetes can become type 2 diabetes | Healthline

“Having diabetes is extremely expensive and can be highly debilitating, so, yes, anything someone can do to prevent going from prediabetes to diabetes is absolutely worth it,” [UCLA’s Dana Ellis] Hunnes said. “Anything a person can do to improve their health will help them avoid polypharmacy, or other expensive and debilitating chronic diseases, including heart disease or stroke.”