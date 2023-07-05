UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

As the world braces for rising global temperatures due to climate change, researchers at UCLA have found that bird populations might be among the most affected by the ever-changing seasons. A new study of North American songbirds found that birds are struggling to keep up with the earlier arrival of spring, which has been gradually appearing earlier in the calendar year, driven by rising temperatures from global climate change. As a result of spring arriving earlier than it had previously, songbirds are raising fewer young, UCLA researchers discovered. (UCLA’s Morgan Tingley was quoted. Also: Asian News International, Science Daily, Scienmag, Phys.org, Earth.com and The Jerusalem Post.)

A new study has found evidence that the famously resourceful honey badger also cooperates with honeyguide birds, but questions remain. ... “Hadzabe hunter-gatherers quietly move through the landscape while hunting animals with bows and arrows, so they are poised to observe badgers and honeyguides interacting without disturbing them,” says Brian Wood, an anthropologist at the University of California-Los Angeles, in a press release. He helped to oversee the project, along with researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Cape Town.

“Not everyone has access to college,” Evyn Lê Espiritu Gandhi, an assistant professor at UCLA in the Asian American studies department, told me. At UCLA, Gandhi teaches a class called “Critical Refugee Studies,” which centers on refugee voices. “The course asks: What can we learn when we stop and really listen to refugee stories and perspectives?” Gandhi said.

Joey Fishkin, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the court’s choice to decide the case was likely a preventative measure as the U.S. barrels toward the 2024 elections. “I do think that what the court was trying to do here was close the door on John Eastman-type arguments for next time,” Fishkin said, referencing the Trump lawyer who attempted to overturn the 2020 election with the novel legal theory.

“If I were a U.S. business, I’d rather pay one minimum tax that’s sensible and aligned with what the rest of the world is doing than pay three or four,” said UCLA law professor Kimberly Clausing, who was formerly the Biden administration’s lead economist in the Office of Tax Policy.

“I think he did what he could. He gave a speech which very clearly signaled that things were back to normal. Yes, there was a little turbulence in the last week with the Wagner mutiny, but now things are back to normal. He’s in charge,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jonathan Zasloff) Only a few months after promising the United States, as well as the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt, that it would refrain from settlement expansion, Netanyahu’s government has announced 4,000 new units and new fast-track procedures for more. The United States’ reaction — that it is “deeply troubled” and “concerned” — has been nothing short of pathetic.

UCLA Labor Center director Victor Narro said as long as wages are disconnected from rising rents, L.A.’s housing crisis will continue pushing workers toward the picket line. “It’s becoming more clear that this is a major dilemma not just for union workers, but workers in general,” Narro said, explaining that many workers are taking on long commutes to live in cheaper housing. (Narro was also interviewed by Spectrum News 1 – approx. 2:20 mark.)

Dr. Susan Love, a surgeon, author, researcher and activist who was for decades one of the world’s most visible public faces in the war on breast cancer, died on Sunday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 75. … In 1992, Dr. Love joined the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and established a clinic, the UCLA Breast Center, which she directed. (Now known as the Revlon/UCLA Breast Center, it is a hub for treatment and research.) (Also: Washington Post.)

Barriers to transgender health care prompt DIY approach | NBC News

There are approximately 1.6 million transgender teens and adults living in the United States, according to a report published last year by UCLA’s Williams Institute.