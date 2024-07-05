UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA, rejected the idea that Democrats would have any legal trouble putting forward a new name before Biden is even officially nominated. “I don’t put any credence into it,” Hasen wrote on his website. “Joe Biden is not the party’s nominee now, and states generally point to the major party’s nominee as the one whose name is on the ballot.” (Hasen was also quoted by the Los Angeles Times and The Atlantic.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jean Guerrero) The Biden campaign should worry less about a mass defection of Latinos to the MAGA camp than about motivating young Latinos to go to the polls. It is these youths who will determine the fate of the Latino vote.

In part, said Lynn Vavreck, a professor of American politics at UCLA, that owes to the surprise factor of the debate. While voters knew Mr. Biden was aging, they were stunned to see it so pronounced on their living room screens. By comparison, she said, Mr. Trump’s rule-breaking has already been “baked in.”

New research out of the UCLA Lewis Center found that Los Angeles experienced a 22% increase in traffic fatalities from 2018 to 2022. Among those, the data shows that one in three fatal victims from any mode of transportation was either a Black or Latino pedestrian. (UCLA’s Madeline Brozen and Tamika Butler were featured.)

Ongoing research of these helicopters by the Carceral Ecologies Lab reveals that they consistently fly at the lowest altitudes over largely Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, worsening noise pollution with their proximity, said UCLA professor Nicholas Shapiro.

Michael Tran, one of the authors of UCLA’s 2024 Hollywood Diversity Report, explained that the prevalence of Latinos at the movies makes sense given they’re a young demographic … In a time of uncertainty for the movie industry, the UCLA report found that putting a focus on Latino audiences could be the secret to Hollywood’s success.

“It’s the story of young men living in a society where there is no longer a unifying principle,” David MacFadyen, a professor of musicology and comparative literature and expert in Russian popular culture at the University of California Los Angeles, told me. “All that’s left is physical violence.”

Norma Mendoza-Denton, a linguistic anthropology professor at UCLA, says what linguists understand as the standard California accent, which is closely associated with “Valley Girl,” is often identified with whiteness. It makes sense given that the valley was initially populated by white families living in tacitly segregated suburban subdivisions.

A UCLA report last year found that students in purple communities were far more likely to make demeaning or hostile comments to LGBTQ classmates than students in blue communities, according to school principals surveyed for the report. It’s no accident that parental notification policies are surfacing in purple areas such as Chino, said UCLA education professor John Rogers, co-author of the report.

“When people say that AI will solve every problem, they are not actually looking at what the causes of those problems are,” said Shazeda Ahmed, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who explores claims about the future of AI.

“Chimeroids are an exciting tool that will be widely adopted in the field of neurodevelopment, probably with diverse applications,” Aparna Bhaduri, an assistant professor of biological chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the research, wrote in a commentary of the study.

Emily Valdez spoke with UCLA Epidemiology Professor Dr. Anne Rimoin, who said, “It’s important to remember that we have this window between when you get infected and when you might actually test positive.” Dr. Rimoin said that if you don’t feel well and test negative, remember that it can take a few days for you to test positive, “And so I would again use that same philosophy: test yourself again a few days later.”

“It’s a pretty bad combination, honestly, to have a potentially record-breaking heat wave that starts off with dry north winds,” [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain said in a briefing Monday. “Buckle up: I think California’s fire season is likely to escalate considerably over the next five to seven days.” (Swain was also quoted by the Associated Press and the New York Times.)

“So it’s less any single decision that came out last week that’s keeping me up at night, and it’s more this very obvious trend of hostility toward environmental regulations and the administrative state more generally that I think is making it really hard to tackle new and emerging threats like climate change,” said UCLA’s Cara Horowitz.