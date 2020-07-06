UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter sent a letter outlining plans for a Black student resources center, new faculty positions, fellowships, fundraising and research support for the Black community on campus. “The ongoing principled protests around the nation — and around the world — calling for racial justice have been inspiring and humbling. In this moment we rightfully have been moved to ask what more we can do to make UCLA a community where all will know that Black lives, Black intellects, Black aspirations and Black experiences matter,” the letter began.

Jun Chen is an assistant professor of bioengineering at UCLA who just developed a wearable sign language interpreting glove. He hopes it can be used by the deaf community to communicate with anyone. (Also: CNN, KNX-AM, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.)

People of color working in Hollywood, including successful producers and directors, have expressed frustration over the chronic lack of Black and brown executives in decision-making positions. “Hollywood has to look itself in the mirror,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences and professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA. “Is it part of the problem — or part of the solution?”

“So what we’re hoping is to see some more mental health care providers, some more counselors, some more community organizations going into schools, and helping fill those gaps that quite frankly, police are just not able to do,” said UCLA’s Elianny Edwards.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the new restrictions could be an “over response.” He said the state should consider other strategies designed to keep young people away from older people, who are more at risk for the virus. “It appears we’re playing a game of whack-a-mole. Every time there is an increase in cases we have to take a step backwards,” he said.

“Of course, it’s an opening gambit. You have to recognize this is going to be a long battle. This Senate is not going to pass this bill. This is a way of framing the energy that has been generated over the last several weeks,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.

What may look like disconnected parts of the economy actually have extensive links, said Daniel Mitchell, a UCLA economist. Mitchell noted that he lives in Santa Monica, for example. “We’re an affluent little city taken by itself, but it’s not somehow walled off from what goes on in the rest of Los Angeles. That’s going to be true everywhere.”

One key indicator that William Yu, an economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said he will be watching is statewide weekly unemployment insurance claims, which generally run a few weeks ahead of the unemployment survey data… “For the U.S., we might have seen the peak in the unemployment rate,” Yu said. “But for California and Los Angeles, it is not so clear this will be the case as the claims are trending upward slightly. It’s possible that the June unemployment rate could be higher in California and Los Angeles than in May.”